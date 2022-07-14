NASA Reveals Its 2022 Photographers of the Year

While the public soaks in the triumph that is the first images of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA reminds us that the agency also takes some incredible imagery right here on Earth. The 2022 NASA Photographer of the Year celebrates the hard work of the space agency's photographers and the winners were announced in a tweet by the NASA Headquarters Photo Department.

The winning images were divided into four categories—Portraits, People, Documentation, and Places. Photographer Josh Valcarcel of the Johnson Space Center topped the Portraits category for his evocative black and white photo of astronaut Tom Marshburn. Norah Moran, who appears several times on the list, won the Documentation category for her look at test subjects exploring NASA's Rock Yard.

The winning photographers play a fundamental role in helping NASA communicate its mission and progress by giving us a glimpse behind the curtain. By almost entirely focusing on the people who make the magic happen, the photos are a reminder of the incredible abilities that humans possess and the achievements they can make happen.

Take a look at a selection of the winners below and learn more about the people and places that help NASA operate.

NASA revealed its 2022 Photographers of the Year.

Congrats to the first place winners of NASA's fourth annual “Photographer of the Year” awards: Documentation: Norah Moran; Portrait: Josh Valcarcel; People: Denny Henry; and Places: Dominic Hart! https://t.co/Uw5T6IWsZn pic.twitter.com/7DGHqvdSoE — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) July 6, 2022

The winners and finalists give the public a look at life behind the curtain of the space agency.

NASA Headquarters Photo Department: Twitter | Flickr

All images via NASA.