Spectacular Finalists of the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest Explore the Stars and Beyond

Vibrant auroras, incredible solar flares, and dazzling nebulas are just some of the celestial images that have made the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year shortlist. Run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, with support by Liberty Specialty Markets and in association with BBC Sky at Night Magazine, the prestigious contest draws the world's top astrophotographers, and by the looks of this year's finalists, the competition is fierce.

This edition of the photography contest received over 4,000 entries from 64 countries. Now the expert panel of judges has culled the list of photographs, spread across nine categories and two special prizes. While the finalists will need to wait until September to see who topped the categories and discover which astrophotographer was named the overall winner, it's certainly an honor just to make the shortlist.

The winning images, along with a selection of exceptional shortlisted photographs, will then go on display in an exhibition at the National Maritime Museum. Many will also have the honor of being included in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year book, which is already available for pre-sale online.

We've looked through the finalists and picked out some of our favorites to share. These exemplary views of the sky include a crystal clear view of Saturn and its famous rings, artistic star trails, and several comets spotted in majestic settings. Scroll down to view our selections, and then come back in September to see if any of these images were named winners of the contest.

Check out some of our favorite finalists from the 2023 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition.

