The Milky Way has long been a source of fascination for scientists and astronomy lovers alike. And while researchers are busy imaging black holes in our galaxy, there are many astrophotographers who also focus their attention on the Milky Way. From Tibet to Utah to New Zealand and Chile, there are so many spectacular locations to view our galaxy. Luckily, Capture the Atlas is back with its annual roundup of the best Milky Way Photographers of the Year to show off just how amazing it is to see the galaxy from Earth.

Whether high up in the Alps or in a remote part of the desert, all of the photographers went to great lengths to get their Milky Way images. New Zealand, known for its incredible landscape, was a popular destination, as was Spain's Canary Islands. Both provide the clear sky and expansive environment needed to get a picture of the Milky Way that does the galaxy justice.

Of particular note is Uroš Fink‘s photograph, which was taken in Slovenia's Mangart Saddle. Located in the Julian Alps, it was the perfect place for the photographer to not only capture the Milky Way, but also the Perseid meteor shower. The result is an image where falling stars dance around the arcing bow of the Milky Way. Another standout is Alvin Wu‘s magical photo of the galaxy shining brightly over a frozen lake in Tibet. The fuchsia hues of the Milky Way contrast beautifully with the icy lake.

See more of our favorite Milky Way photographs from this year's roundup below. The full gallery of winners can be found on Capture the Atlas.

Check out the best Milky Way photographers of 2022.

Astrophotographers traveled around the world to take these incredible images of our galaxy.

This annual roundup was created by Capture the Atlas, which celebrates travel and photography.

Capture the Atlas: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Capture the Atlas.