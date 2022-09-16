20 Outstanding Winners of the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest

A rare photo of Comet Leonard's gas tail being swept away by solar wind took home the top prize at the 14th annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition. Taken in Namibia on Christmas Day, the once-in-a-lifetime image earned photographer Gerald Rhemann a unanimous victory.

“Astronomy, myth, and art come together beautifully in this shot,” shared judge Imad Ahmed, director of the New Crescent Society. “It holds great value to scientists, as it elegantly captures a disconnection event. Yet this photograph, which was taken on Christmas Day, seems to tell an otherworldly story too–it could be the Star of Bethlehem, an angel or a fairy soaring through the night sky.”

Winning the contest is a major achievement for Rhemann and a confirmation that all of his hard work in astrophotography has paid off. The Austrian photographer was just one of many creatives honored by the awards, which are organized by the Royal Observatory Greenwich. Across categories like Our Sun, Aurorae, and Skyscapes, these talented astrophotographers allow us to gain new insight into the stars.

Familiar names like Andrew McCarthy, known for his backyard astrophotography, are among the winners. McCarthy won the People and Space category for his fascinating image of the International Space Station transiting the Apollo 11 Moon-landing site.

“This is a wonderfully original take on this category and it reminds us that we live in a time when humans have a permanent presence in space,” commented Melissa Brobby, judge and social media officer for the Institute of Physics.

The contest also highlights young photographers, and this year's winners proves that youth can certainly compete with experience. Fourteen-year-olds Yang Hanwen and Zhou Zezhen were named the Young Astronomy Photographers of the Year for their incredible image of the Andromeda Galaxy.

“It is a superb capture by young astrophotographers, who also demonstrate their exceptional talent in processing a deep-sky photo,” shared László Francsics, judge and chairman of the Hungarian Astrophotographers’ Association.

The winners were selected from over 3,000 images that were submitted to this year's contest. The judges first narrowed the field to 36 finalists before the winners were announced.

Check out the stunning winning images from the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year contest.

An overall winner, youth winner, two special prized, and eight category winners were announced.

The winning photographs will be exhibited in the National Maritime Museum.

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.