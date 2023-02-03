Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, and Cyndi Lauper Score 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an institution dedicated to celebrating the legacy of trailblazing musicians, has announced its induction nominees for 2023, spotlighting artists across genres and generations. The 14 nominated acts are: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

The list features eight first-time nominees: Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. Since an act must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, 2023 was the first year of eligibility for Elliot and The White Stripes. On top of that honor, Elliot is the first female hip hop artist to be ever be nominated.

“This is an incredible honor,” says Elliott in response to being nominated. “I'm so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees. I've spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

For her part, pop singer Cyndi Lauper thanked her fans on an Instagram post. “It's such an honor and thrill to be recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a nominee. Seeing my name on this year's ballot with so many talents that I admire means so much to me. It has been a lifetime privilege to reach so many different kinds of fans with a message of following your own path (and having fun along the way, too).”

This is yet another accolade for country legend Willie Nelson, who has had an amazing year, as he is slated to celebrate his 90th birthday with a show at the Hollywood Bowl and recently grabbed four Grammy nominations. If selected, he would join other country music inductees, such as Johnny Cash and Chet Atkins.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” explains John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

The decision is now up to the Hall's voting body, comprising over 1,000 musicians, historians, and members of the industry. Voters are expected to take into account the innovation, impact, and level of influence of the shortlisted artists, as well as the length and depth of their career and body of work. However, fans can also be part of the selection by selecting their fan favorite. Through April 28, 2023, they can vote for their favorites at vote.rockhall.com. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans' ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 Inductees. The inductees will be announced in May and the induction ceremony will take place in October.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its induction nominees for 2023. The nominated acts are: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Website | Instagram

h/t: [ET]

Related Articles:

Country Music Star Willie Nelson Is Celebrating His 90th Birthday at the Hollywood Bowl

89-Year-Old Willie Nelson Nabs Four Grammy Nominations

Musician Willie Nelson Writes Open Letter Demanding More Protection for Wild Horses

Actor Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar Nomination Is Heartwarming Proof That It’s Never Too Late