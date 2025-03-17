Amazing National and Regional Winners of the 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

“Paddy Straw” © Syed Mahabubul Kader, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards
A group of workers unloads paddy straw from a truck. The rice straw is a by-product of farming that is used for a variety of purposes, including as cattle feed and fuel.
The
Sony World Photography Awards offers many ways for photographers to have their work noticed. The organization puts on multiple competitions and has recently announced the winners of its 2025 National and Regional Awards. Celebrating the diversity of visual storytelling across the globe, this initiative was created to support local photographic communities.
Our planet is vast and diverse, and the winning images highlight this wonderful fact. With 56 countries included in the 2025 competition, the selected photographs are like a trip around the world. Local culture is one theme covered, with the lauded photographers capturing intriguing scenes in their respective countries.
Wan Yong Chong of Malaysia captured a split-screen-like shot of a group of freedivers suspended upside down in crystal clear waters. While some are at play, others are at work. Syed Mahabubul Kader of Bangladesh photographed a group of workers unloading a massive pile of paddy straw from a colorful, small truck. Each image, no matter its content, offers another thread in the rich tapestry of human culture.
The National and Regional Award winners were selected from the Sony World Photography Award’s Open competition which looks for the best single images taken in the past year. All winners of the National and Regional Awards receive Sony digital equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
Scroll down to see a selection of the winners. Then, check out the
entire gallery on the Sony World Photography Awards website.
The Sony World Photography Awards recently announced the winners of its 2025 National and Regional Awards.
“Spider-Verse” © Wan Yong Chong, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards
In this photograph, a group of freedivers skilfully defy gravity, suspended upside down beneath a boat in clear water. Their silhouettes create a mesmerising scene that is reminiscent of the ‘Spider-Verse’; their forms seem to dance in harmony with the underwater world, blending the artistry of human movement with the fluidity of aquatic life.
“Children in the Mountains” © Yaping Du, China Mainland, 2nd Place, National Awards
This image depicts the carefree life of children in the mountains.
“Untitled” © Elena Georgiou, Cyprus, Shortlist, Regional Awards
A lone figure stands beside a white chair, next to a dramatically windswept tree on a cliff edge, gazing out over the sea. The black-and-white image conveys a sense of solitude and contemplation. Celebrating the diversity of visual storytelling across the globe, this initiative was created to support local photographic communities.
“(In)visible Path” © Sanja Vrzić, Bosnia And Herzegovina, Shortlist, Regional Awards
When the first snow of the year falls it reveals the intricate path of this mountain stream. Later in the winter, the stream freezes and becomes completely invisible against the white field. Legend has it that the stream was created by the movement of an ancient snake-like beast.
“Into the Bay” © Kiyoshi Hijiki, Thailand, Winner, National Awards
An aerial shot follows a boat as it cruises into Thailand's beautiful Phang Nga Bay.
“Tender Look” © Carlos Espinosa, Ecuador, Shortlist, Latin America Regional Awards
This baby Balinese monkey resting on its mother’s lap was photographed in Ubud, Bali. The moment of tranquillity and tenderness invites us to reflect on how similar humans and animals are when we get close enough to see beyond their gaze.
“Eternal Passengers” © Nsikanabasi Effiong, Nigeria, Winner, National Awards
This image is part of a series that captures the intimate journey of a couple navigating the complexities of love and life together. The series explores themes of connection, vulnerability and the enduring power of companionship. Each frame reflects the delicate balance of individuality and unity, as the couple weave their shared narrative against the backdrop of time and circumstance.
“Toji Train Station” © Mohammed Muhtasib, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards
Toji train station in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The station is bustling with people returning from jama’ah prayer, reflecting community and faith. Our planet is vast and diverse, and the winning images highlight this wonderful fact.
“Pensioners Table Tennis Club” © Rahsan Firtina, Turkey, Winner, National Awards
A club in Hanoi, Vietnam, where retired soldiers play table tennis and card games.
“Weekend Adventures” © Attila Domokos, Hungary, Shortlist, Regional Awards
Mother and daughter escape to nature for a weekend of adventures.
“A Comet Hits the Earth” © KunPeng Zhu, China Mainland, 3rd Place, National Awards
Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) over the Badain Jaran Desert in Inner Mongolia, China. With 56 countries included in the 2025 competition, the selected photographs are like a trip around the world.
“Vortex” © Pedro Jarque Krebs, Peru, 2nd Place, Latin America Regional Awards
The fascinating tail of a chameleon – a master of camouflage – reflects the complexity and beauty found in every corner of nature.
“El Norte (The North)” © Lucero Mora Ardila, Mexico, 1st Place, Latin America Regional Awards
El Norte is a fashion editorial set in Tamaulipas, Mexico, and was produced in collaboration with stylist Dina Elizabeth. It reflects urban identities through upcycled outfits that are inspired by sustainable fashion trends. The artist, whose family has worked in the market area since her birth, explores how this environment shapes identity and everyday narratives in public spaces.
“Full of Empty Hearts” © Mubina Fayzullaeva, Uzbekistan, Winner, National Awards
A young passerby walks through the secluded streets of Tashkent, his hands busy carrying the weight of empty hearts on a gloomy summer morning.
“Páramo de Sumapaz: An Ancestral Portal” © Kevin Molano, Colombia, 3rd Place, Latin America Regional Awards
Under the starry sky of the Sumapaz Páramo in Colombia, a luminous door rises as a symbolic portal to Pachamama (Mother Earth). For the indigenous peoples who once inhabited it, this sacred place was the setting for long walks and rituals where tributes were offered to Mother Earth. The light, drawn in the darkness, evokes the spiritual and ancestral connection that still lives in this mystical landscape, reminding us of the bond between humanity and nature.
“Moonrise in Tuscany” © Slobodan Blagojeviċ, Serbia, Shortlist, Regional Awards
This image was taken in Montepulciano, Italy. All winners of the National and Regional Awards receive Sony digital equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
“Soaring Flames” © Chen De-Huang, Taiwan, Winner, National Awards
The world-famous Coming True Fire Group put on a free performance of their Firemosa tour for a group of local children. This decisive moment was captured during their Fire Fall dance, which lit up the eyes of the audience.
“Untitled” © Ahmed Abdallah, Egypt, Winner, National Awards
The Abu Al-Fasad bird is known for its elegance and graceful movements. This small bird holds a special place in the Egyptian environment, symbolising vibrant nature and beauty. Photographed at Dahab Island, Giza, this image reveals the intricate details of the bird in flight against a natural backdrop. The photographer waited for four hours in the direct sun, to capture this moment.
My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.
Related Articles: