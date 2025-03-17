Amazing National and Regional Winners of the 2025 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Awards offers many ways for photographers to have their work noticed. The organization puts on multiple competitions and has recently announced the winners of its 2025 National and Regional Awards. Celebrating the diversity of visual storytelling across the globe, this initiative was created to support local photographic communities.

Our planet is vast and diverse, and the winning images highlight this wonderful fact. With 56 countries included in the 2025 competition, the selected photographs are like a trip around the world. Local culture is one theme covered, with the lauded photographers capturing intriguing scenes in their respective countries.

Wan Yong Chong of Malaysia captured a split-screen-like shot of a group of freedivers suspended upside down in crystal clear waters. While some are at play, others are at work. Syed Mahabubul Kader of Bangladesh photographed a group of workers unloading a massive pile of paddy straw from a colorful, small truck. Each image, no matter its content, offers another thread in the rich tapestry of human culture.

The National and Regional Award winners were selected from the Sony World Photography Award’s Open competition which looks for the best single images taken in the past year. All winners of the National and Regional Awards receive Sony digital equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.

Scroll down to see a selection of the winners. Then, check out the entire gallery on the Sony World Photography Awards website.

