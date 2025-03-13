Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Sony World Photography Awards Has Revealed the 10 Category Winners of Its 2025 Open Competition

March 13, 2025
Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Centre of the Cosmos” © Xuecheng Liu, China Mainland, Winner, Open Competition, Architecture
This super-wide aerial view of Times Square in New York City has a resolution of 400 million pixels and a viewing angle equivalent to a 5mm focal length on a full-frame camera.

What's the single best photograph taken in a year? It seems impossible to choose, but every year, the Sony World Photography Awards makes its selection. While the Open Photographer of the Year has yet to be announced, the organization has revealed the 10 category winners in the 2025 Open competition. Now in its 18th year, the Open competition “celebrates the ability to capture and distill a singular moment.”

The competition's categories are Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World and Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, and Travel. As diverse as the categories are, so are the images. The winning image from the Travel category, for instance, depicts a group of shamans in La Paz, Bolivia. Photographer Matjaž Šimic shot the group against a vibrant local building.

Xuecheng Liu’s winning image in the Architecture category highlights a place that seems the opposite: a look at New York City’s iconic Times Square shot from above using a wide-angle lens. The effect is otherworldly and expansive. Despite the differences, each winning shot highlights photography's ability to depict the human experience and the world at large.

The Open Photographer of the Year will be announced at the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16, 2025. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and Sony digital imaging equipment. All selected winning and shortlisted images will be part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition happening from April 17 to May 5, 2025, at Somerset House in London.

The Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the 10 category winners in the 2025 Open competition.

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Ask a Shaman” © Matjaž Šimic, Slovenia, Winner, Open Competition, Travel
Shamans play a major role in Native Bolivian traditional culture. This scene was captured above La Paz, Bolivia.

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Akihabara” © Hajime Hirano, Japan, Winner, Open Competition, Lifestyle
The prototype of today's Akihabara was a gathering of street vendors selling parts for radios. After the late 1950's, during a period of rapid economic growth, Akihabara grew into ‘Japan's largest electronics town.’ Nowadays, it is famous worldwide for its anime and cosplay culture. With two different faces, we can say Akihabara is a town that embodies an essence of ‘Japaneseness.’

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“The Whale Raft” © Estebane Rezkallah, France, Winner, Open Competition, Natural World & Wildlife
The misfortune of some brings happiness to others, and for these polar bears, the death of a whale in east Greenland heralded a royal feast. Attracted by the smell, more than sixty bears were recorded in the area. However, their behaviour was almost benevolent, possibly due to the abundance of food.

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Octopuses in the Sky” © Sussi Charlotte Alminde, Denmark, Winner, Open Competition, Object
These elaborate handmade kites were photographed at the Fanø International Kite Fliers Meeting, one of the world’s largest kite flying events.

Now in its 18th year, the Open competition “celebrates the ability to capture and distill a singular moment.”

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Tbourida La Chute” © Olivier Unia, France, Winner, Open Competition, Motion
Many of the photographs taken during a traditional Moroccan ‘tbourida’ show the riders firing their rifles. With this image, the photographer wanted to share another side of the event, and show how dangerous it can be when a rider is thrown from their mount.

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Kem the Unstoppable” © Jonell Francisco, Philippines, Winner, Open Competition, Creative
This photograph was taken in a studio environment in front of a backdrop. The photographer then transformed the portrait into a modern, Renaissance-style image.

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Encounter” © Yeintze Boutamba, Gabon, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture
The subjects of this photograph wanted to capture this moment for eternity.

The competition's categories are architecture, creative, landscape, lifestyle, motion, natural world and wildlife, object, portraiture, street photography, and travel.

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Curved Stream” © Ng Guang Ze, Singapore, Winner, National Awards
During a solo hike in Wenhai, China, the photographer came across a serene, narrow stream meandering through dark grasslands, flowing towards a vast, still lake in the distance. The image was edited with muted tones and high contrast to evoke the look of a pencil sketch, capturing the solitude and tranquillity of the journey.

As diverse as the categories are, so are the images. But each highlights photography's ability to depict the human experience and the world at large.

Sony World Photography Awards Open Competition Category Winner

“Celebrating Football Club Victories” © Khairizal Maris, Indonesia, Winner, Open Competition, Street Photography
Fans celebrate a win by Persib Bandung football club by lighting flares in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia.

World Photography Organisation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.

