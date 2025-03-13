What's the single best photograph taken in a year? It seems impossible to choose, but every year, the Sony World Photography Awards makes its selection. While the Open Photographer of the Year has yet to be announced, the organization has revealed the 10 category winners in the 2025 Open competition. Now in its 18th year, the Open competition “celebrates the ability to capture and distill a singular moment.”

The competition's categories are Architecture, Creative, Landscape, Lifestyle, Motion, Natural World and Wildlife, Object, Portraiture, Street Photography, and Travel. As diverse as the categories are, so are the images. The winning image from the Travel category, for instance, depicts a group of shamans in La Paz, Bolivia. Photographer Matjaž Šimic shot the group against a vibrant local building.

Xuecheng Liu’s winning image in the Architecture category highlights a place that seems the opposite: a look at New York City’s iconic Times Square shot from above using a wide-angle lens. The effect is otherworldly and expansive. Despite the differences, each winning shot highlights photography's ability to depict the human experience and the world at large.

The Open Photographer of the Year will be announced at the Sony World Photography Awards ceremony in London on April 16, 2025. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize and Sony digital imaging equipment. All selected winning and shortlisted images will be part of the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition happening from April 17 to May 5, 2025, at Somerset House in London.

The Sony World Photography Awards has revealed the 10 category winners in the 2025 Open competition.

Now in its 18th year, the Open competition “celebrates the ability to capture and distill a singular moment.”

The competition's categories are architecture, creative, landscape, lifestyle, motion, natural world and wildlife, object, portraiture, street photography, and travel.

As diverse as the categories are, so are the images. But each highlights photography's ability to depict the human experience and the world at large.

World Photography Organisation: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Sony World Photography Awards.