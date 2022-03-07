Home / Classes / Academy

Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class

By Sara Barnes on March 7, 2022
Pet Photography by Belinda Richards

If you have a dog, there's a good chance you have countless photos of your pooch on your phone. Those casual candids are great, but what about having a professional-looking portrait of your favorite canine? You can do it yourself—yes, really—when you enroll in the Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend online course on My Modern Met Academy. Taught by renowned pet photographer Belinda Richards, this class will take you through the entire process of shooting a gorgeous picture of your pooch in a studio setting. When complete, you’ll have a file that’s ready to be sent to a printer.

Like all courses on My Modern Met Academy, the instructor will guide you through each step of the process. Richards will break down how to work with your dog, photograph them, and edit your image. She does this through more than 15 bite-sized lessons over the course of about two and a half hours. This class is meant for someone who already owns a DSLR camera and has a basic understanding of how to use the device in manual mode. It’s not necessary to know how to shoot in a studio, as she’ll go over all of that.

“I created this course to help aspiring pet photographers to capture candid portraits of dogs in a studio environment,” Belinda says. “Working with dogs can be a bit of a juggling act between controlling your lighting, camera settings, AND a subject that doesn’t understand most of what you are saying!” Her hope is that by the end of the class, you’ll have the basics down to capture your own studio portrait.

Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend on My Modern Met Academy today. When you’re done, check out more of our courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Want to learn how to take professional photos of your pooch? Enroll in Introduction to Pet Photography: Capture the Spirit of Your Furry Friend on My Modern Met Academy.

Pet Photography by Belinda Richards

In the online course, professional pet photographer Belinda Richards will guide you through the entire process of shooting a picture of your pooch in a studio setting.

Pet Photograph in a Studio SettingPet Photograph in a Studio Setting

Belinda breaks down the complex process of working with your dog, photographing them, and editing your image.

Pet Photograph in a Studio SettingPet Photograph in a Studio Setting

She does this through more than 15 bite-sized lessons over the course of about two and a half hours.

Pet Photography by Belinda RichardsPet Photograph in a Studio SettingPet Photography by Belinda Richards

When complete, you’ll have a file that’s ready to be sent to a printer.

Editing a Pet Photograph

Get an introduction to this class in the video below:

