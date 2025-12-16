Wondrous Winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards

One way or another, we’ve all been witnesses to the stunning beauty of natural landscapes, and one competition is recognizing the photographers who capture incredible vistas from around the world. Now in its 12th year, the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition recently announced its 2025 winners. The lauded images are a selection of the world’s best contemporary landscape photographs, representing striking mountainscapes, frigid treelines, and fantastic fungi.

The esteemed panel of judges reviewed more than 3,600 entries in the competition. Photographer J. Fritz Rumpf from the U.S. was awarded Landscape Photographer of the Year, based on a folio submission of at least four images. Lukas Trixl from Austria won the title of Landscape Photograph of the Year, which is awarded for a single image.

The two top winners demonstrate the possibilities within a singular photography genre. Rumpf’s breadth of images each has an element of abstraction to them, flattening the landscape so that it reads as partially a photograph, partially a painting. We don’t have a good sense of depth, but that’s not the point; Rumpf is showing us that nature itself can be a form of abstract art. Trixl, in contrast, captures every gorgeous detail of verdant, untouched earth. Aside from a dock in the far distance, the body of water and towering mountain live up to the name of Trixl’s piece: The Land Before Time.

Scroll down to see the winning images from the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Then, visit its website to flip through its top 101 entries.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the International Landscape Photographer of the Year.