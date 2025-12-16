Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Wondrous Winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards

By Sara Barnes on December 16, 2025
Contemporary Landscape Photography

Lukas Trixl (Austria), Landscape Photograph of the Year. “The Land Before Time”
Location Details: New Plymouth, North Island, New Zealand

One way or another, we’ve all been witnesses to the stunning beauty of natural landscapes, and one competition is recognizing the photographers who capture incredible vistas from around the world. Now in its 12th year, the International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition recently announced its 2025 winners. The lauded images are a selection of the world’s best contemporary landscape photographs, representing striking mountainscapes, frigid treelines, and fantastic fungi.

The esteemed panel of judges reviewed more than 3,600 entries in the competition. Photographer J. Fritz Rumpf from the U.S. was awarded Landscape Photographer of the Year, based on a folio submission of at least four images. Lukas Trixl from Austria won the title of Landscape Photograph of the Year, which is awarded for a single image.

The two top winners demonstrate the possibilities within a singular photography genre. Rumpf’s breadth of images each has an element of abstraction to them, flattening the landscape so that it reads as partially a photograph, partially a painting. We don’t have a good sense of depth, but that’s not the point; Rumpf is showing us that nature itself can be a form of abstract art. Trixl, in contrast, captures every gorgeous detail of verdant, untouched earth. Aside from a dock in the far distance, the body of water and towering mountain live up to the name of Trixl’s piece: The Land Before Time.

Scroll down to see the winning images from the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition. Then, visit its website to flip through its top 101 entries.

The 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year selects the world’s best contemporary landscape photographs. See the winner below.

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Albert Dros (Netherlands), 2nd Place Landscape Photograph of the Year. “Porcelain Shrooms”
Location Details: Speulder forest, Veluwe Area, the Netherlands

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Dave Drost (U.S), 3rd Place Landscape Photograph of the Year. “White Pocket”
Location Details: White Pocket, Northern Arizona, U.S.

Contemporary Landscape Photography

J. Fritz Rumpf (U.S.), Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Whispers”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

J. Fritz Rumpf (U.S.), Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Winter Meditations”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

J. Fritz Rumpf (U.S.), Landscape Photographer of the Year. “River and Dunes”
Location Details: Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil

Contemporary Landscape Photography

J. Fritz Rumpf (U.S.), Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Storm Over Fields”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Karol Nienartowicz (Poland), 2nd Place Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Shiprock”
Location Details: Shiprock, New Mexico, U.S.

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Karol Nienartowicz (Poland), 2nd Place Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Delta Rock”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Karol Nienartowicz (Poland), 2nd Place Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Joyce Bealer (U.S.), 3rd Place Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Fitz Roy and Cascades”
Location Details: Patagonia, Argentina

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Joyce Bealer (U.S.), 3rd Place Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Fairytale Sunrise”
Location Details: Patagonia, Chile

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Joyce Bealer (U.S.), 3rd Place Landscape Photographer of the Year. “Starry Night
Location Details: Peruvian Andes

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Benjamin Barakat (Switzerland), The Lone Tree Award. “Queen Bottle Tree”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove (Iceland), The Seascape Award. “Iceberg Spiral”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Dennis Hualong Zhang (Armenia), The Stormy Sky Award. “Stormy Sky”

Contemporary Landscape Photography

Kung-Fu Li (Taiwan), The Snow and Ice Award. “A Whisper of Light”

International Landscape Photographer of the Year: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the International Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
