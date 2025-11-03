A Bird in Mourning Wins the 2025 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest

A heartbreaking look at the realities of parenthood in the wild won the 2025 European Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest. Photographer Luca Lorenz took the moving photo of a male pygmy owl returning with a meal for his young, only to discover they were no longer in the nest. The 20-year-old photographer from Berlin became the youngest overall winner in the competition’s 25-year history.

Lorenz’s win is all the more impressive given the record number of entries this year. Almost 24,500 images were submitted to the contest by amateur and professional photographers from 48 countries. An international jury of five members deliberated for three days to award 107 images across nine categories, as well as two special prizes, including the Rewilding Europe Award. Among all of the incredible photos, Lorenz—who is surprisingly self-taught—found himself with the submission that stood apart.

“During our long journey through light, color, drama, and action, a quiet, almost restrained image caught our attention,” recalls award-winning wildlife photographer and jury member Bruno D’Amicis. “Suddenly, we found ourselves transported out of the chaos of the world directly into a resin-scented spruce forest. The photographer grants us insight into the hidden life of a silent, inconspicuous creature—an animal that reveals itself only to those who bring patience and respect. It is a timeless story of life and death, told without brutality or blood, without winners or losers, without moral judgment. A nuanced, gentle reminder that there is no evil in nature.”

All the winners were announced at a special ceremony held during the GDT International Nature Photography Festival. The German Society for Nature Photographers (GDT) organizes the competition, which is open to its members as well as any photographer resident in Europe. A complement to its Nature Photographer of the Year contest, this photo competition highlights the incredible work of GDT photographers and wildlife photography in general.

Scroll down to see some of our favorite winners and then head to the official website to explore the winners’ gallery.

