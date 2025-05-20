Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition

For the eighth year, travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has curated its selection of the top Milky Way photographs, compiling them into the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year. And for the first time, this selection includes an image from outer space, thanks to the contribution of NASA astronaut Don Pettit.

Pettit, who regularly photographs Earth from the International Space Station, contributed a striking photo of our planet. Using a star tracker, he captured golden star streaks as the ISS was in orbit. This incredible view from outer space adds a new perspective to the contest's astrophotography.

This otherworldly view was one of over 6,000 entries from photographers in 16 countries. The final list includes breathtaking images from locations around the globe, including Chile, New Zealand, Taiwan, Yemen, and the United States, and shows just how powerful the Milky Way is, no matter where you stand on Earth.

Capture the Atlas editor Dan Zafra, known for his own incredible astrophotography, curates the list based on image quality, the story behind the scene, and the overall inspiration it provides. He also seeks to balance images, including both recognizable and remote locations that are rarely photographed. Several images also incorporate other celestial events, such as comets, meteor showers, and a lunar eclipse.

Scroll down to see our favorite 15 images of the Milky Way and then head over to Capture the Atlas to see the full list and captions.

The 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year list includes a striking photo from outer space.

From over 6,000 images that were entered, 25 Milky Way photographs were deemed high enough quality to make the list.

Selections include both remote locations and well-known astrophotography spots.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Capture the Atlas.