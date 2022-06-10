Home / Entertainment / Music

Italian Quartet Performs Epic Acoustic Guitar Cover of the ‘Star Wars’ Theme Song

By Arnesia Young on June 10, 2022
40 Fingers Covers Star Wars Theme Song on Acoustic Guitar

The first energetic notes of the Star Wars theme song are instantly recognizable, but odds are you’ve never heard them performed on the acoustic guitar. That is, until now. The Italian guitar quartet 40 Fingers performed an incredible acoustic cover of the iconic film score live to an empty theater during the first lockdown of the pandemic in 2020. And the talented musicians recently streamed a recording of the mind-blowing live performance.

In the video, the group’s four members are perched on the stage, separated on individual platforms as their fingers fly dexterously across the strings at lighting speed. They effortlessly transform the song, with each one of them taking the lead in different sections of the piece. And together, they create an incredibly beautiful and intricately layered interpretation of the well-known classic.

In addition to the Star Wars theme song, the group also performed other iconic songs—including Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits and Africa by Toto—during the empty concert. You can listen to the full live album of the concert on Spotify. But for now, scroll down to have a look and listen to the three amazing acoustic guitar performances by 40 Fingers.

Italian guitar quartet 40 Fingers performed an incredible acoustic guitar rendition of the Star Wars theme song during a live concert in an empty theater.

In addition to the classic film score, they also performed other iconic songs like Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits…

…and Africa by Toto.

40 Fingers: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

