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Wrestling, Cat Circus, and Fashion Shows: What You Can Expect at the 2026 Bumbershoot Festival

By Sara Barnes on May 15, 2026

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2026

Beginning September 5, 2026, the Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival returns to the Seattle Center under the iconic Space Needle. For two days, the site in Lower Queen Anne comes alive with music and art. This year’s edition features musical performances by Turnstile, Death Cab for Cutie (a local band), Japanese Breakfast, Orville Peck, Peaches, and much more. While the music is a draw, Bumbershoot also boasts a bevy of visual arts and cultural programs spanning comedy, film, dance, fashion, and more.

The massive programming unfolds over a 74-acre campus as a multidisciplinary celebration of creative expression. It’s divided into sections corresponding to different art disciplines, along with some events held off-site. The Fashion District, for instance, will feature original runway presentations from more than five local clothing designers, alongside a merchant marketplace that’ll spotlight 15 regional vendors.

Those who love action sports will want to traverse the Recess District. It’s planning BMX programming, with a “participatory spectacle” aspect to its entertainment that includes the Dope Planet Evening Spectacular. And while not extreme sports, Bumbermania! offers another form of sports spectacle, this time in high-energy wrestling showcases. It also features roaming performers, carnival-style slideshows, and other interactive elements alongside a puppet playhouse in a geodesic dome.

The Fisher Rooftop is where attendees can enjoy Bumbershoot’s interdisciplinary dance and composition program. There will be live performances featuring dance groups and composers, as well as Motley Zoo, with its popular Cat Circus returning for the fourth year, featuring a troop of felines—all up for adoption. Watch even more performances with VIDEORAMA: Northwest Shorts, a new program in 2026. It’s hosted at the nearby Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) and features all-day screenings celebrating indie Northwest filmmaking.

Also off-site is PROTEST! at A/NT Gallery. Presented in collaboration with History Link and Cannonball Arts, it spans more than a century of activism and civil disobedience in Seattle from 1919 to 2026. The show explores Seattle’s evolving history of protest movements and the collective action taken by its residents.

Tickets for the event are still available. Learn more about the festival and get your passes on Bumbershoot’s website.

The Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival returns to the Seattle Center from September 5 to September 6, 2026.

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Photo: Lance Mercer

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Photo: McKill

While the music is a draw, Bumbershoot also boasts a bevy of visual arts and cultural programs spanning comedy, film, dance, fashion, and more.

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Photo: Michael Jacobson

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Photo: Eric Tra

Wrestling, circus performers, and fashion shows are just some of what’s planned for 2026.

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Photo: Eric Tra

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Photo: Travis Trautt

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival 2025

Photo: Murphy Gilson

Event Information:
Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival
September 5, 2026–September 6, 2026
Seattle Center Campus
305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109, U.S.A.

Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Infamous PR.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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