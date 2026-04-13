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BINI Makes History as the First-Ever Filipino Group To Perform at Coachella

By Regina Sienra on April 13, 2026

Coachella 2026 has been stacked with many memorable moments, including some historic firsts in which women of color were at the forefront. Colombian singer Karol G became the first Latina to headline the festival, commanding the Main Stage on Sunday night. A couple of days before that, girl group BINI became the first Filipino act to perform at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, opening new doors for Pinoy Pop.

BINI played a 10-song setlist in the Mojave Tent, a location often devoted to rising stars in the industry. The performance included the live debut of the songs “Blush” and “Bikini” as well as fan favorite “Salamin, Salamin,” and an extended version of hit “Pantropiko.” The eight-member group paid homage to their culture by taking the stage donning golden outfits with salakots, a conical hat from the Philippines, before transitioning into matching bright teal sets.

“[Coachella], you made us blu-u-u-u-ush with your EYYYYYnergy!!” the group wrote on Instagram. “We’re beyond honored to represent the PH at #Coachella!  To everyone who watched, danced, and sang with us… 2, 3… maraming salamat sa inyong lahat! (Thank you all very much).”

The performance was a long-awaited one by U.S.-based followers of the group, who came to the venue prepared with Philippine flags and their best Filipino-inspired outfits to celebrate both the band and the Pinoy diaspora. Fans also marked the occasion by renting a billboard on the I-10, the highway that leads to Indio, California (where Coachella takes place), to spread the word about the show.

You can watch some highlights from BINI’s first Coachella show below. To catch their Weekend 2 performance, tune in to the Mojave Tent channel on Friday, April 17 at 4:15 p.m. PDT on YouTube. To stay up to date with the band, follow BINI on Instagram.

Girl group BINI became the first Filipino act to perform at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, opening new doors for Pinoy Pop.

 

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Una publicación compartida por BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

Watch some highlights from their Coachella performance below:

BINI: Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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