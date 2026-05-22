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Hotel EDC Review: Elevating EDC Into a Fully Immersive Festival Experience

By Eugene Kim and Sara Barnes on May 22, 2026

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

When attending a multi-day music festival, sometimes you just want to keep the party going. Part of the fun of festivals is how immersive they are. You are listening to music all day long and experiencing it alongside strangers who might become friends. Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) just concluded its 30th anniversary with dance music, art, and community. While you couldn’t sleep at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (where it was hosted), there was the next best thing: Hotel EDC at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Hotel EDC began on May 15, 2026. Vibee, a music-led destination experience company, organized the weekend alongside Insomniac, the producer of EDC. Just like the festival itself, the stay was designed to feel unmistakably EDC coded, beginning the moment guests arrived. Walking into the hotel lobby, colorful swirling visuals immediately set the tone, creating the feeling of stepping into an extension of the festival itself, where the mood was upbeat and anticipation was high.

That immersive approach continued through check-in. Guests received complimentary Headliner Party Packs filled with limited-edition merchandise and accessories that reinforced the playful spirit of the weekend. Among the items were colorful Hotel EDC robes, hats, cups, and coasters, turning simple keepsakes into memorable details that extended the festival atmosphere beyond the speedway.

The immersion carried into the rooms themselves. Guests stayed in spaces outfitted with custom EDC decor, including themed bedding and design details that transformed returning to the hotel into part of the event rather than simply winding down for the night.

Beyond the rooms and gifts, Hotel EDC had something happening throughout the day. Pool parties ran Friday through Sunday and became social hubs where DJs kept the energy high as guests danced, relaxed, and cooled off between festival nights. Guests looking for a more elevated setting could enjoy dedicated VIP viewing areas that offered additional space and comfortable sightlines overlooking the performances.

Programming also emphasized wellness, beauty, and community building. Yoga flows, beauty bars, and even speed dating gave Headliners opportunities to connect before heading out each evening. One standout was Headliners HQ, where guests could get their hair styled, make kandi bead bracelets, and spend time connecting with fellow festivalgoers. Moments like these made Hotel EDC feel less like accommodations and more like an active extension of the event itself.

Would we recommend Hotel EDC? If you want to supercharge your EDC weekend and turn it into a fully immersive experience from day to night, absolutely. The energy stays high throughout the weekend, there’s always something happening beyond the festival grounds, and the programming creates opportunities to relax, connect, and keep the celebration going. From themed rooms and playful touches to pool parties and community-focused activations, Hotel EDC succeeds in making the event feel bigger than the speedway itself. For dedicated Headliners, it’s a really fun way to fully lean into the EDC experience.

Get prepared for Hotel EDC 2027 by visiting its website. There, you can sign up for news and updates to stay in the know.

Experience Hotel EDC 2026 Through My Modern Met’s Eyes

 

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Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) just concluded its 30th anniversary with dance music, art, and community.

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

While you couldn’t sleep at the Las Vegas Speedway (where it was hosted) there was the next best thing: Hotel EDC at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Hotel EDC 229

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC began on May 15, 2026. Vibee, a music-led destination experience company, organized the weekend alongside Insomnia, the organizer of EDC.

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

Hotel EDC

Just like the festival itself, Vibee put together a stay that was EDC coded—even down to the hotel room. Guests who checked in slept in rooms that were outfitted in EDC decor.

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Beyond the room and gifts, Hotel EDC had something going on all day long.

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Pool parties happened Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, but there were other events on the schedule that focused on wellness, beauty, and forming community.

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC 2026-1

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met 

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

Hotel EDC at Las Vegas

Hotel EDC

Hotel EDC: Website | Instagram

Vibee: Website | Instagram

Insomniac: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vibee.

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Eugene Kim

Eugene Kim is the Editor-in-Chief of My Modern Met. In May, 2008, he co-founded the website to create one big city that celebrates creative ideas. His mission is to promote a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.
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