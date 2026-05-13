The address 3 Savile Row may not sound familiar to the general public, but it’s a building that Beatles superfans know all too well. On January 30, 1969, the Fab Four took to its rooftop to perform what would be their final public show—only to be cut short by the police due to complaints about the noise and traffic disruption. Now, Apple Corps, the company that safeguards the band’s legacy, has reacquired 3 Savile Row and plans to turn it into a Beatles-themed visitor attraction.

“We’re thrilled to bring Apple Corps back to its spiritual home and give The Beatles fans something truly special,” said Apple Corps’ CEO Tom Greene via a press release. “Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row—but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”

The seven-story building will become the ultimate stop for Beatles fans visiting London. Among its amenities, 3 Savile Row will host never-before-seen content straight from Apple Corps’ archives, as well as temporary exhibits and a recreation of the original studio where Let it Be (The Beatles’ final studio release) was recorded. Fans will also have the chance to visit the rooftop where the world-famous final concert took place.

Among the first people to be able to tour the recently repurchased building were the two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The two shared their feelings of nostalgia upon their return to the building that saw the final days of the band, as depicted in Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary series.

“It was such a trip to get back to 3 Savile Row recently and have a look around,” said McCartney. “There are so many special memories within the walls, not to mention the rooftop. The team have put together some really impressive plans and I’m excited for people to see it when it’s ready.” Meanwhile, Starr simply stated, “Wow, it’s like coming home.”

The Beatles at 3 Savile Row is due to launch in 2027, and you can sign up to get news on the project at the project’s website. If you’d like to have your Beatles itch scratched before then, McCartney is releasing his new album The Boys of Dungeon Lane on May 29. On top of featuring songs reflecting on his time with The Beatles, it will also feature his first ever duet with Starr in a single titled “Home To Us.”

Apple Corps has reacquired 3 Savile Row, the building where The Beatles played their final show, and plans to turn it into a Fab Four-themed visitor attraction.

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