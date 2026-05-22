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EDC 2026: Half a Million People Celebrate Music, Art, and Community Under One Electric Sky

By Sara Barnes on May 22, 2026
EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jake West

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) just completed its milestone 30th anniversary festival, proving that even after three decades, it’s still as thrilling as ever. From May 15 to May 17, 2026, organizer Insomniac welcomed more than 500,000 attendees—known as Headliners—all of whom gathered for three days and nights to celebrate music, art, and community under one Electric Sky.

This year’s event was centered on immersion, building on past themes like kineticMETROPOLIS in 2025. For 2026, Headliners united under kineticJOURNEY, which looked both forward and backward—it was a tribute to the path the festival has been on, and will continue, for years to come.

The theme was evident through both its layout and offerings. During EDC, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was a vibrant, glittering city with drone shows, carnival rides, casino-style games, and incredible sculptures. The “roads,” like Kinetic Trail, Memory Lane, and Electric Avenue, led to different enclaves that hosted these experiences alongside live music.

EDC is, in part, about its musical performances, and the artists took to different stages throughout the festival. More than 200 acts performed, with some standouts including Zedd, FISHER, and Kaskade, alongside Tiesto, The Prodigy, and Martin Garrix. They graced newly designed platforms for 2026, adding an electrifying combination of sculpture, music, and lights to every set.

Leading up to the opening of EDC was the first-ever edition of World Party Parade on the Las Vegas Strip. It was a free and all-ages event that transformed the iconic street into a “celebration of love, unity, and dance music culture,” with performers, art cars, and, of course, moving sound systems.

For EDC fans who wanted to live, eat, and sleep the festival for all three days, there was a home base: Hotel EDC at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Produced by Insominac and Vibee, it encapsulated the spirit of the event, boasting specially decorated rooms and poolside DJs enjoyed alongside other Headliners.

Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief at My Modern Met, attended the event and says, “EDC 2026 was an unforgettable experience. I was blown away by the world-class talent, but what stood out just as much was the incredible sense of community. Combined with the immersive stage design and spectacular visuals, it truly felt like a feast for the eyes and an experience that engaged all the senses.”

EDC is only growing. For 2027, it’s planning for two consecutive weekends across 12 days. The first weekend is going to be called “EDC Dusk,” happening from May 14 to May 16, while the second weekend is “EDC Dawn” from May 21 to May 23. To get the full “Dusk Till Dawn” experience, you’ll want to be there from May 13, 2027 to May 24, 2027.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) just completed its milestone 30th anniversary festival, proving that even after three decades, it’s still as thrilling as ever.

EDC 2026 Recaps

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jake West

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jose Murga

From May 15 to May 17, 2026, organizer Insomniac welcomed more than 500,000 attendees—known as Headliners—all of whom gathered for three days and nights to celebrate music, art, and community under one Electric Sky.

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Susan Gomez

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jose Murga

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Taylor Regulski

This year’s event was centered on immersion, building on past themes like kineticMETROPOLIS in 2025.

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Taylor Regulski

For 2026, Headliners united under kineticJOURNEY, which looked both forward and backward—it was a tribute to the path the festival has been on, and will continue, for years to come.

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Keiki-Lani Knudsen

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Vero Nafarrete

EDC is, in part, about its musical performances, and the artists took to different stages throughout the festival.

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Treston Van Baalbergen

More than 200 acts performed, with some standouts including Zedd, FISHER, and Kaskade, alongside Tiesto, The Prodigy, and Martin Garrix.

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jordan Sabillo

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Orhun Uygur

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jake West

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jake West

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Skyler Greene

EDC is only growing. For 2027, it’s planning for two consecutive weekends across 12 days. The full experience is “Dusk Till Dawn,” from May 13 to May 24.

EDC 2026 Recap

Photo: Jamal Eid

Electric Daisy Carnival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Insomniac.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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