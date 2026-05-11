How To Experience Hotel EDC, a High-Energy Hub for the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

For the past three decades, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has celebrated life, love, art, and, of course, music. Coming under the Electric Sky is a place to wander, explore, and interact, igniting the imagination with positive energy. EDC is back for its 30th year, taking place in Las Vegas from May 15 to May 18, 2026, with more than 200 artists and over half a million attendees, also known as Headliners.

Passes for the three-day festival are sold out, but there’s still a way to experience EDC: stay at Hotel EDC at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Produced by Vibee (a music-led destination experience company) and Insomniac (a global curator of dance music experiences), Hotel EDC promises to be a “high-energy hub” that goes beyond the festival gates.

Hotel EDC brings the spirit of the Electric Daisy Carnival to your accommodations. There will be poolside DJ sets, surprise DJ appearances, wellness programming like meditation and yoga, themed activations, and exclusive merch. You’ll be completely immersed in the world of EDC, even when you’re going to sleep—all rooms in Hotel EDC are “EDC-ified” with pillows, lights, bed runners, and more.

During EDC, the speedway is transformed into its own city, complete with “roads” like Kinetic Trail, Memory Lane, and Electric Avenue. Each one leads to a different neighborhood offering unique experiences, whether that’s a pixel forest, bionic jungle, bamboo village, or daisy fields—all alongside stages that correspond with the area’s vibes.

Book your Headliner home when you visit the Hotel EDC website.

For the past three decades, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has celebrated life, love, art, and, of course, music. Passes for this year’s three-day festival are sold out, but there’s still a way to experience EDC: stay at Hotel EDC at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Hotel EDC promises to be a “high energy hub” that goes beyond the festival gates. There will be poolside DJ sets, surprise DJ appearances, wellness programming like meditation and yoga, themed activations, and exclusive merch.

You’ll be completely immersed in the world of EDC, even when you’re going to sleep—all rooms in Hotel EDC are “EDC-ified” with pillows, lights, bed runners, and more.

Take a look at Hotel EDC 2025:

Hotel EDC: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vibee.