Most people spend their lives trying to avoid getting arrested, but for one 99-year-old woman in the Netherlands, it was a dream come true. In February 2017, a woman named Annie finally got to check an unusual item off her bucket list, thanks to some accommodating local police officers.

While typical bucket list items might include traveling the world or trying an adventurous activity, Annie had a slightly different goal: experiencing what it was like to be locked up in a jail cell. Luckily, she didn’t have to commit a crime to make it happen.

After learning about her aunt’s unusual wish, Annie’s niece reached out to the police department in Nijmegen-Zuid, Netherlands, to see if they could help. Although civilians aren’t normally allowed inside police holding cells, an officer named Maarten decided to make a special exception.

Annie got the full experience, complete with a ride to the police station, handcuffs, and a brief stay behind bars. And judging by the photos shared online, she couldn’t have been happier. The 99-year-old was all smiles as she posed in handcuffs and waved from inside her cell.

Of course, Annie wasn’t actually in trouble with the law, and the entire experience was arranged just for her. Still, it’s safe to say that she got a taste of life on the other side of the bars, without having to worry about a criminal record.

It just goes to show that you’re never too old to try something new, even if that something happens to be getting arrested.

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