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DJ Samples Flight Attendant’s Voice During Confrontation With Passenger, Then Brings Her on Stage

By Regina Sienra on August 17, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Bou (@bou_dnb)

An unruly passenger can be a headache to everyone on a plane, from travelers to the crew, as things can easily escalate and even lead to confrontations or flight cancellations. But for DJ Bou, this stressful situation led to a spark of creativity—and a quirky tribute to one levelheaded flight attendant who showed how to deal with a disorderly flyer.

It all started when Bou and his team were on their way to Las Vegas from London.”I boarded the plane, got to my seat, ready for some sleep because I got a long-ass journey ahead—but all I could hear was a load of noise coming from the back, from some drunken idiot,” he says. The action happened to be unfolding in front of his tour manager’s seat, as a flight attendant named Sophie Turner stood between two men fighting.

Turner, showing the extensive training flight attendants go through to deal with scenarios like these, remains as calm as she can with punches flying around her. Trying to break up the fight, she tells one of the men, “If I have to tell you again, I will be restraining you, sir, if you do not stay seated.” This alone doesn’t end the brawl though. In the end, the police intervened and the man was escorted from the plane; and much to the delight of the other passengers, the flight went on.

Bou, who chronicled it all on Instagram stories, spent the 10-hour flight creating a drum and bass track that sampled the recording of the flight attendant’s voice warning the man, repeatedly saying, “Stay seated.” “Fair play to the air hostess here because she absolutely held it down and she was doing the most out of everyone,” the DJ said. “Big love to her, British Airways you need to give her a raise.”

Much to Bou’s surprise, Turner turned out to be a fan of his work. Since she followed him on Instagram, Turner saw his recount of the story and reached out to him. “This is me! You’re on my flight! I’m howling!” she wrote “Can I come say hi?” The pair then got a selfie together, and Bou invited her to his show later that night. There, he debuted his brand new track, and even brought Turner on stage, where she got a much deserved round of applause from the crowd.

Bou: Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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