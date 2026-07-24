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Comedian Does Spot-on Impressions of Anthony Bourdain Reviewing American Chains

By Regina Sienra on July 24, 2026

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jonathan Kite (@jonathankite)

The late great Anthony Bourdain traveled the world, showcasing local cuisine from anywhere—from Los Angeles’ Koreatown to countries like Madagascar, Vietnam, and Russia. Wherever he went, Bourdain shared heartfelt observations of what made each place special. But what would he have said if instead of visiting Mexico City taquerías or Punjab dhabas, he ate at the Costco food court or grabbed a slushie at 7/11?

Comedian Jonathan Kite, a big Bourdain fan, honors the celebrity chef by doing a spot-on impression of beloved foodie and TV host reviewing American chains, like Chili’s, Outback Steakhouse, and Waffle House. Coming from a place of admiration and deep knowledge of Bourdain’s craft, Kite says he does it “for the love of Bourdain.”

While Kite wears outfits and a hair style similar to the late chef, the true magic takes place in the script and its execution. The comedian replicates the TV host’s style of narration as he shares what brings people to these commonplace spots. But the most impressive detail of it all is the voice, as Kite truly nails the impression of Bourdain’s tone. For a moment, you forget you’re seeing an earnest parody and think you’re watching an unusual yet insightful season of Parts Unknown.

Having read and watched everything put out by Bourdain, Kite couldn’t help but smile while toying with the idea of him visiting these American chains. “I think he really would have appreciated Costco, and going in there, and the $1.5o hot dog and that the soda combo is still the same, and I think that he would appreciate what they were doing and their margins and making it affordable for everyday people,” Kite says. And while the world may never know Bourdain’s thoughts on Costco, Kite knows in his heart he would have gone in with an open, curious mind.

After getting some rave reviews from fellow Bourdain fans, Kite shared on TikTok that he first developed an interest in him after reading about the chef. “I got to really appreciate Anthony Bourdain the older I got,” he admits. After finding himself eating at many of the places Bourdain reviewed across the states, he listened to the chef during a long drive after visiting his father, who was undergoing cancer treatment. “In that moment, in that drive, there was such a comfort in his voice, and hearing about his adventures as they were happening while I was driving solo on an adventure of my own.”

Kite, a skilled showman, has also done other impressions, such as David Attenborough and Jason Statham, showcasing his comedic range. To stay up to date with his work, and learn when you can catch one of his stand-up shows, follow Jonathan Kite on Instagram.

Comedian Jonathan Kite honors Anthony Bourdain by doing a spot-on impression of the late chef reviewing American chains.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jonathan Kite (@jonathankite)

Carried out from a place of admiration and deep knowledge of Bourdain’s craft, Kite says he does it “for the love of Bourdain.”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jonathan Kite (@jonathankite)

While Kite wears outfits and a hair style similar to the late chef, the true magic takes place in the script and its execution.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jonathan Kite (@jonathankite)

The comedian replicates the TV host’s style of narration as he shares what brings people to these commonplace spots.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jonathan Kite (@jonathankite)

And while the world may never know Bourdain’s thoughts on Costco, Kite knows in his heart he would have gone in with an open, curious mind.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Jonathan Kite (@jonathankite)

Jonathan Kite: Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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