During a Major League Baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays, the best team performance didn’t take place on the field. Instead, it happened in the stands, where fans from all walks of life came together for a mouthwatering mission. All they had to do was to assemble an oversized, inflatable hot dog in a race against time.

The contest, known as “Home Bun Race,” was set up by QuickTrip, a chain of convenience stores in Midwestern, Southern, and Western United States. The objective is for fans in attendance to piece together a 10-foot-tall inflatable hot dog and equally sized bun, which were each launched from opposite sides of the stadium. If the crowd managed to unite the massive meal in under 35 seconds, there would be free hot dogs for everyone.

Though it sounds pretty straight forward, it can be tricky to coordinate and move the inflatable pieces in such a short amount of time—especially when it’s a crowd of strangers who haven’t prepared or ever worked together before. Still, the fans managed to achieve their goal, resulting in a World Series-level roar from the crowd. Although the home team lost 4-3, the fans walked away with a coupon that they could later redeem for their free treat. So… everyone won.

According to Ads of the World, QuickTrip created this campaign in partnership with Laughlin Constable, their creative and media agency. It is also the first activation of its kind in MLB, and the most successful social activation QuickTrip has ever done due to its social media reach and press coverage. In addition to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, the campaign has also taken place at the Cardinals stadium in St. Louis.

See the crowd come together to assemble the massive inflatable hot dog in the clips below.

Fans at a baseball game worked together to piece together a 10-foot tall inflatable hot dog in less than 35 seconds in a contest called “Home Bun Race.”

If they achieved their goal, there would be free hot dogs for everyone in attendance.

They were successful and the crowd let out a World Series-level roar upon completion.

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