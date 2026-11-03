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Lily Allen Turns Sparse Ticketmaster Seating Map (aka “Blue Dot Fever”) Into Her Halloween Costume

By Sara Barnes on November 3, 2026

 

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A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

Musical artist Lily Allen has “blue dot fever.” Before you begin googling, don’t worry: it’s not a real ailment. Instead, it’s a phrase used to describe artists whose Ticketmaster concert maps show mostly empty seats, marked by blue dots. The cause? Struggling ticket sales. It’s exactly what’s been said about Allen’s 2026 tour. But instead of shying away from the speculation, the British pop star humorously leaned into it with her Halloween costume.

On Friday, October 30, 2026, Allen posted pictures of herself in a bodysuit and matching puffer jacket covered in blue dots, looking like a screenshot of a Ticketmaster seating chart. She posted the images along with the caption, “Never beating the allegations #bluedotfever.”

Allen’s costume follows her tour date cuts. Her West End Girl tour was planned for arenas that could hold tens of thousands of people, but shows in Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver moved to theater-sized venues that accommodate around 3,000 people. The artist didn’t give a reason for the changes, just noting that there were a “few updates” to her tour. Sometimes, concerts were canceled—as was the case in Auckland, New Zealand—citing illness.

Allen’s clever Halloween costume keeps her from being the butt of a joke she’s already made of herself. It’s first and foremost about cheeky fun, but it also invites a larger conversation about the music industry. Allen isn’t the only artist who has had to scale back or cancel tours due to low demand. With ticket prices as high as they are and bots buying tickets and reselling them at over face value, it’s no wonder that we’ve seen more and more artists with blue dot fever.

British pop star Lily Allen poked fun at herself and her “blue dot fever” with a Halloween costume that looks like a screenshot of a Ticketmaster seating chart.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wigs & Tea (@wigsandtea)

Lily Allen: Website | Instagram

Source: Lily Allen turns ‘blue dot fever’ concert ticketing controversy into her Halloween costume; Lily Allen’s Sick With Blue Dot Fever For Halloween

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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