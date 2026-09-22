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Customer feedback can often make or break a business, but New Bedford Whaling Museum in Massachusetts didn’t let its one-star Google review get in the way of success. When a disappointed visitor from five years ago reported that the museum was the “Worst aquarium ever,” staff at the whaling museum couldn’t help but laugh—and later turn the quote into their best-selling merch.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum isn’t actually an aquarium. It’s a museum full of whale skeletons and historic maritime artifacts, making the 1-star review all the more hilarious. If the reviewer came hoping to check out some live marine life, it’s no wonder they felt the need to leave a bad review. The museum used the amusing misunderstanding as a marketing opportunity, and printed the reviewer’s iconic quote onto t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tote bags, and hats.

“What started as a one-star Google review became an internet sensation,” says the museum. “The Worst Aquarium Ever merch features a design inspired by the unforgettable review that launched a thousand laughs, this collection lets you wear a piece of internet history.”

The “Worst Aquarium Ever” merch sold out shortly after its initial launch, but the museum has recently restocked the collection with a new run. Check it out online and visit the museum in person to learn about 19th-century maritime history.

When the New Bedford Whaling Museum got a 1-star Google review with the comment, “Worst aquarium ever,” the staff turned it into a marketing opportunity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Evening News (@cbseveningnews)

The museum printed the iconic quote onto t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tote bags, and hats, and the collection became a best-seller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Bedford Whaling Museum (@whalingmuseum)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Governor Maura Healey (@massgovernor)

The New Bedford Whaling Museum isn’t actually an aquarium. It’s a museum full of whale skeletons and historic maritime artifacts, making the 1-star review all the more hilarious.

New Bedford Whaling Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

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