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New Bedford Whaling Museum Turned a 1-Star Review Into a Best-Selling Merch Collection

By Emma Taggart on September 22, 2026

Customer feedback can often make or break a business, but New Bedford Whaling Museum in Massachusetts didn’t let its one-star Google review get in the way of success. When a disappointed visitor from five years ago reported that the museum was the “Worst aquarium ever,” staff at the whaling museum couldn’t help but laugh—and later turn the quote into their best-selling merch.

The New Bedford Whaling Museum isn’t actually an aquarium. It’s a museum full of whale skeletons and historic maritime artifacts, making the 1-star review all the more hilarious. If the reviewer came hoping to check out some live marine life, it’s no wonder they felt the need to leave a bad review. The museum used the amusing misunderstanding as a marketing opportunity, and printed the reviewer’s iconic quote onto t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tote bags, and hats.

“What started as a one-star Google review became an internet sensation,” says the museum. “The Worst Aquarium Ever merch features a design inspired by the unforgettable review that launched a thousand laughs, this collection lets you wear a piece of internet history.”

The “Worst Aquarium Ever” merch sold out shortly after its initial launch, but the museum has recently restocked the collection with a new run. Check it out online and visit the museum in person to learn about 19th-century maritime history.

When the New Bedford Whaling Museum got a 1-star Google review with the comment, “Worst aquarium ever,” the staff turned it into a marketing opportunity.

 

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A post shared by CBS Evening News (@cbseveningnews)

The museum printed the iconic quote onto t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tote bags, and hats, and the collection became a best-seller.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Governor Maura Healey (@massgovernor)

The New Bedford Whaling Museum isn’t actually an aquarium. It’s a museum full of whale skeletons and historic maritime artifacts, making the 1-star review all the more hilarious.

@whalingmuseum based on a real google review. buy the t-shirt at the link in our bio! #whales #naturalhistorymuseum #aquarium #history #marinebiology #massachusetts #newbedford #boston #providence #rhodeisland #newengland #skeleton #science ♬ why are so many people using this – lucycrops

New Bedford Whaling Museum: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Source: Worst Aquarium Ever

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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