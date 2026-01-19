Home / Art / Installation

Artist Transforms 15 Years of Paintings Into a Multi-Sensory Installation

By Emma Taggart on January 19, 2026

A Symphony of Shadows and Light by Kristel Bechara

Dubai-based artist Kristel Bechara explores themes of female empowerment and creativity through expressive works that blend traditional and digital techniques. Her storytelling paintings are characterized by their bold contrasts, featuring monochromatic backgrounds with energetic patterns and colors. The artist says, “I whisper vibrant tales of beauty in diversity against monochromatic silences.”

In her immersive exhibition from 2024, A Symphony of Shadows and Light, Bechara looked back on 15 years of artistic practice, transforming her vibrant paintings into moving, projected works animated by motion designer Viktor Lukacs. The immersive exhibition was divided into five chapters, each drawing from the artist’s personal story to create an emotional experience that connects with her viewers.

From the emotional beginnings of finding creativity to celebrations of life, mythology, and female strength, each chapter offers an intimate look into Bechara’s vibrant inner world. Chapter 4, Strength in Struggles, follows a female explorer known as “The Voyageur,” who breaks from traditional narratives. She fearlessly travels through imagined worlds that move from the past to the present and into the future. The exhibition ended with Imaginarium, a space that invited viewers to slow down and reflect on their own stories and creative journeys.

Back by popular demand, A Symphony of Shadows and Light recently featured in 3MERSIVE, a multi-sensory digital art experience at Kanvas in Dubai. Bechara’s striking work was shown alongside pieces by Kati Katona and András Nagy, coming together in a vivid display of light and motion.

Check out images from A Symphony of Shadows and Light below and explore more of the artist’s work on Kristel Bechara’s ebsite.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kristel Bechara.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
