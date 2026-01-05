With its medieval castles and deep-rooted folklore, Romania makes the perfect location for a Dracula-themed park. Fortunately, a group of passionate investors, architects, and engineers are working together to bring the famous gothic horror world to life. Dracula Land is a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) entertainment project billed as the first of its kind, and it’s due to open sometime between 2026 and 2027.

Located just outside Bucharest, the new, 780,000-square-meter (8.3-million-square-foot) theme park will feature six lands inspired by the original vampire story, plus over 40 attractions, and state-of-the-art technology. The project is being led by Chris Lange, a former creative director at Europa-Park, and is one of the biggest theme park developments currently underway in Europe.

Future guests will enter the park through the Moonlit District, a vibrant main street with ornate architecture inspired by historic Bucharest. Key attractions include the Transylvanian Railway, a projection and drone show, and a double carousel. From there, visitors can explore the Family Kingdom, home to “supernatural beings” from cultures around the world, before stepping into a dramatic recreation of Transylvania and the iconic Dracula Castle. Two additional themed lands bring the luxury park together—a werewolf-filled take on New Orleans, and foggy Victorian streets inspired by Gothic London. There’s even a racing track, an aqua park, and a thermal spa.

“Dracula Land brings together everything I’ve learned in real estate: discipline, rigor, vision, and the ability to keep complex teams with very different specializations together,” says Dragoș Dobrescu, founder of Dracula Land. “But more importantly, it adds a story that gives meaning to every square meter built. For me, Dracula Land is a national project—a symbol that Romania can and must build landmarks, not just buildings or simple real estate projects.”

Alongside the physical park, Dracula Land is also being built in the digital world, with a metaverse created in Unreal Engine 5, a “digital twin” that lets millions of users explore, play, and interact with the park from anywhere in the world.

