Artist Paints on Garments To Turn Them Into One-of-a-Kind Fairytale Dresses

By Margherita Cole on April 25, 2023
Hand Painted Dresses by Sylvie Facon

From blooming flowers to a library of books, Sylvie Facon’s dresses bring enchanting storybooks to life. Based in France, she combines embroidery, beading, and painting to create one-of-a-kind garments that look like works of art.

Due to the level of detail in these magical gowns, it should come as no surprise that they can take hundreds of hours to complete. This is because Facon has to use her skills to embellish delicate fabrics such as tulle and silk with her illustrations. In one dress, for instance, a garden of purple flowers grows from the bodice, blooming into the straps that keep the dress in place. Another features a painting of a scenic place, which is made three-dimensional through stitching and beading.

Typically, Facon contains the most detailed elements of her designs to the bodice of the dress. However, she usually tries to connect the art that is placed there with the gown below. Oftentimes this means matching the colors, creating a pleasing transition from one section to another. This can be seen in her book-inspired garment, which makes it look like the model is wrapped in a library. Facon cleverly divides the skirt into panels. each one embellished in such a way that it looks like the spine of a book.

You can find her dresses available for purchase via Facon's website, and keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Artist Sylvie Facon creates dresses that are straight from a fairy tale.

Hand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie Facon

She embellishes each one with exquisite designs.

Hand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie Facon

Hundreds of hours go into these handcrafted garments.

Hand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie Facon

She covers the fabric with embroidery, beading, and delicate painting.

Hand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie Facon

This time-intensive process ensures that each dress is a one-of-a-kind.

Hand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconHand Painted Dresses by Sylvie FaconSylvie Facon: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sylvia Facon.

