These Three Online Art Classes Will Inspire You to Become a Portrait Pro

By Livia Pereira on July 29, 2025

If a picture is worth a thousand words and the eyes are the windows to the soul, it’s no wonder, then, why portraits continue to be such an evocative and enduring art form. Artists have been rendering individuals in portrait form for thousands of years, in a variety of mediums. And thanks to several online, on-demand art classes offered by My Modern Met Academy, you can join these legions of creatives in this traditional—perhaps even integral—form of artistic expression.

If you are completely new to the world of art, a great place to start your journey is with Margherita Cole’s class, Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching. Cole breaks down the process of sketching into its most basic materials and parts. Learning how to use lines and shapes to capture a variety of forms is integral to any kind of artistic endeavor, and by the end of this class students will have the foundation they need to move on to our more technical courses focused on portraiture.

For the artist who is comfortable rendering most subjects, but needs some more guidance when it comes to human anatomy, Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like, taught by Melissa de Nobrega, offers the perfect blend of practical understanding with artistic application. Learn about facial mapping, proportions, and landmarks, while also garnering tips and tricks from de Nobrega on achieving a realistic portrait look.

Award-winning artist Matheus Macedo’s course, titled Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, rounds off My Modern Met Academy’s portrait and portrait-related course offerings. Macedo’s background in realistic pencil portraiture makes him the ideal instructor to walk students through this two-hour course. His lessons toggle between bigger picture instruction and focused attention on important features like eyes, mouths, noses, hair, and more.

No matter your skill level, My Modern Met Academy has a course that can help you develop your portrait toolkit. Whether you are just beginning to develop your drawing skills or are trying to make your art truly appear like it is imitating real life, our online art classes offer an amazing range of instruction that anyone can benefit from. The best part is that once you purchase a course with us, you will have access to it as long as you have an account, and can rewatch lessons as often as you’d like. So, gather your supplies, pick a muse, and join in on the longstanding fun of rendering people artistically through portraiture.

Join in on the historical tradition of portrait drawing with online art classes offered by My Modern Met Academy.

If you’ve never drawn before, take Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching for foundational lessons on rendering any subject.

For the artist who has some experience, but wants to improve on drawing human anatomy, we recommend Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like.

And learn how to create true-to-life portraits in Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, taught by award-winning pencil artist Matheus Macedo.

Livia Pereira

Livia Pereira is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. She holds an MA in art history and a BS in architecture. An avid museumgoer, Livia has provided curatorial support and direction for a variety of art institutions, often doing so through her writing. One of her biggest goals is to foster more appreciation for and access to visual culture. She loves all things design and pop culture, and spends her free time reading, cooking, going on walks and exploring new places.
