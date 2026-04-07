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Artist Turns Travel Memories Into Mixed Media Embroidery—and Shows You How

By Sara Barnes on April 7, 2026

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Do you have any travel plans this summer? If so, you’ll likely snap tons of photos on your phone. But that’s not the only way you can preserve your trips and other fun outings. The people and places you see are perfect fodder for original art. Embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina knows this all too well; her artistic practice centers on preserving her travels with paint and thread. Now, she’s teaching you how in a comprehensive online course called Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Over the course of three hours, Zamyatina demonstrates how to take a scene and turn it into a stitchable design. Once on your fabric, she lays paint on the fibers before showing you how to embroider architecture and bring out the finer details that made your travels so memorable. When complete, you’ll have a piece of hoop art you can hang on your wall or gift to your travel companion. The object is full of meaning, and the creative process allows you to relive the travel experience, time and again, with every flick of your paintbrush and pull of your needle.

Scroll down to see some of Zamyatina’s work and the creative possibilities within her mixed-media approach. Then, enroll in the virtual class exclusively on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform built for creatives.

Embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina uses paint and thread to preserve her travel memories.

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Her completed hoop art is full of meaning, and the creative process allows her to relive the travel experience with every flick of the paintbrush and pull of the needle.

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Zamyatina teaches you how to replicate her techniques in a comprehensive online course called Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Watch the trailer for the class:

Embroider Your Travel Memories With Maria Zamyatina

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories on My Modern Met Academy.

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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