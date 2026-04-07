Artist Turns Travel Memories Into Mixed Media Embroidery—and Shows You How

Do you have any travel plans this summer? If so, you’ll likely snap tons of photos on your phone. But that’s not the only way you can preserve your trips and other fun outings. The people and places you see are perfect fodder for original art. Embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina knows this all too well; her artistic practice centers on preserving her travels with paint and thread. Now, she’s teaching you how in a comprehensive online course called Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Over the course of three hours, Zamyatina demonstrates how to take a scene and turn it into a stitchable design. Once on your fabric, she lays paint on the fibers before showing you how to embroider architecture and bring out the finer details that made your travels so memorable. When complete, you’ll have a piece of hoop art you can hang on your wall or gift to your travel companion. The object is full of meaning, and the creative process allows you to relive the travel experience, time and again, with every flick of your paintbrush and pull of your needle.

Scroll down to see some of Zamyatina’s work and the creative possibilities within her mixed-media approach. Then, enroll in the virtual class exclusively on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform built for creatives.

Embroidery artist Maria Zamyatina uses paint and thread to preserve her travel memories.

Her completed hoop art is full of meaning, and the creative process allows her to relive the travel experience with every flick of the paintbrush and pull of the needle.

Zamyatina teaches you how to replicate her techniques in a comprehensive online course called Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Watch the trailer for the class:

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories on My Modern Met Academy.

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