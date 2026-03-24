This Relaxing Online Class Is a Fun and Educational Way To Make Nature-Inspired Art

Painting can be serious business, but it doesn’t always have to be. Sometimes, it can be a fun and carefree way to let your creativity shine. That might feel intimidating, but with My Modern Met Academy’s online classes, you’ll get step-by-step instructions and feel confident in your new skills. For a class that’s got a pleasing paint-along feel while still being educational, look to Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Artist Megan Elizabeth invites you to use colorful acrylics and recreate the sunlight as it pours through the trees. (This is called dappled light.) You’ll find inspiration in both nature and light, bringing them together in a single painting.

The hour-long course is perfect for beginners, as you’re introduced to the basics of color mixing and the supplies you’ll need to complete your artwork. Once those lessons are complete, Megan Elizabeth will teach you how to manipulate paint on the canvas while building texture and creating dimension within your composition.

Beyond technique, one element of the Dappled Light class focuses on the mentality you bring to your painting practice. Megan Elizabeth challenges you to let go of your expectations as you work; your painting doesn’t have to look a certain way. “Experimentation is vital to the creative process,” she says, “so enjoying the act of painting is just as important as the outcome!”

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy.

Painting can be serious business, but it doesn’t always have to be.

Sometimes, painting can be a fun and carefree way to let your creativity shine.

For a class that’s got a pleasing paint-along feel while still being educational, look to Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Artist Megan Elizabeth invites you to use colorful acrylics and recreate the sunlight as it pours through the trees.

The hour-long course is perfect for beginners, as you’re introduced to the basics of color mixing and the supplies you’ll need to complete your artwork.

Once those lessons are complete, Megan Elizabeth will teach you how to manipulate paint on the canvas while building texture and creating dimension within your composition.

Beyond technique, one element of the Dappled Light class focuses on the mentality you bring to your painting practice.

Megan Elizabeth challenges you to let go of your expectations as you work; your painting doesn’t have to look a certain way.

“Experimentation is vital to the creative process,” she says, “so enjoying the act of painting is just as important as the outcome!”

Get a peek into Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics:

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