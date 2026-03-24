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This Relaxing Online Class Is a Fun and Educational Way To Make Nature-Inspired Art

By Sara Barnes on March 24, 2026

Dappled Light Painting

Painting can be serious business, but it doesn’t always have to be. Sometimes, it can be a fun and carefree way to let your creativity shine. That might feel intimidating, but with My Modern Met Academy’s online classes, you’ll get step-by-step instructions and feel confident in your new skills. For a class that’s got a pleasing paint-along feel while still being educational, look to Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Artist Megan Elizabeth invites you to use colorful acrylics and recreate the sunlight as it pours through the trees. (This is called dappled light.) You’ll find inspiration in both nature and light, bringing them together in a single painting.

The hour-long course is perfect for beginners, as you’re introduced to the basics of color mixing and the supplies you’ll need to complete your artwork. Once those lessons are complete, Megan Elizabeth will teach you how to manipulate paint on the canvas while building texture and creating dimension within your composition.

Beyond technique, one element of the Dappled Light class focuses on the mentality you bring to your painting practice. Megan Elizabeth challenges you to let go of your expectations as you work; your painting doesn’t have to look a certain way. “Experimentation is vital to the creative process,” she says, “so enjoying the act of painting is just as important as the outcome!”

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy.

Painting can be serious business, but it doesn’t always have to be.

Dappled Light Painting

Sometimes, painting can be a fun and carefree way to let your creativity shine.

Dappled Light Painting

For a class that’s got a pleasing paint-along feel while still being educational, look to Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Dappled Light Painting

Artist Megan Elizabeth invites you to use colorful acrylics and recreate the sunlight as it pours through the trees.

Dappled Light Painting

The hour-long course is perfect for beginners, as you’re introduced to the basics of color mixing and the supplies you’ll need to complete your artwork.

Dappled Light Painting

Once those lessons are complete, Megan Elizabeth will teach you how to manipulate paint on the canvas while building texture and creating dimension within your composition.

Dappled Light Painting

Beyond technique, one element of the Dappled Light class focuses on the mentality you bring to your painting practice.

Dappled Light Painting

Megan Elizabeth challenges you to let go of your expectations as you work; your painting doesn’t have to look a certain way.

Dappled Light Painting

“Experimentation is vital to the creative process,” she says, “so enjoying the act of painting is just as important as the outcome!”

Dappled Light Painting

Get a peek into Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

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Learn 3 Unique Ways To Create Your Own Abstract Acrylic Paintings

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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