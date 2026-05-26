Spring Into Color When You Learn To Paint Gorgeous Watercolor Flowers

Spring is the season of rebirth, and for one especially good reason: it’s when the flowers begin to bloom. Vibrant pinks, reds, and yellows dot the landscape, bringing life back into a previously drab landscape. Celebrate the season with art and, like the blooms, make your own fresh start by learning something new. The online class Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers will do just that by teaching you the foundational techniques for recreating florals using this beloved medium.

Artist Victoria Beyer teaches the class on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Over the course of an hour and a half, she covers foundational techniques for floral watercolor painting. Beyer focuses on recreating tulips and daffodils, but her approach can be applied to any flower.

The great thing about Botanical Watercolors is that it doesn’t ignore an important element of painting: the drawing of it all. Beyer spends time showing you how to study—how to see—a flower and sketch it. Once you’re happy with your drawing, she demonstrates how to transfer it onto watercolor paper and apply color.

Watercolor paint requires restraint and layering, as it doesn’t have the same properties as acrylic or oil paint—both allow you to spread bold colors straight from the tube. In contrast, Beyer shows you how to build watercolor slowly to give your work dimensionality and the subtlety that flowers deserve.

Spring into color when you enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Artist Victoria Beyer teaches you how to paint flowers in her online class titled, Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers.

Over the course of an hour and a half, she covers foundational techniques for floral watercolor painting.

Beyer focuses on recreating tulips and daffodils, but her approach can be applied to any flower.

The great thing about Botanical Watercolors is that it doesn’t ignore an important element of painting: the drawing of it all.

Beyer spends time showing you how to study—how to see—a flower and sketch it.

Once you’re happy with your drawing, she demonstrates how to transfer it onto watercolor paper and apply color.

Get an introduction to the class:

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