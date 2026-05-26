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Spring Into Color When You Learn To Paint Gorgeous Watercolor Flowers

By Sara Barnes on May 26, 2026

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Spring is the season of rebirth, and for one especially good reason: it’s when the flowers begin to bloom. Vibrant pinks, reds, and yellows dot the landscape, bringing life back into a previously drab landscape. Celebrate the season with art and, like the blooms, make your own fresh start by learning something new. The online class Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers will do just that by teaching you the foundational techniques for recreating florals using this beloved medium.

Artist Victoria Beyer teaches the class on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Over the course of an hour and a half, she covers foundational techniques for floral watercolor painting. Beyer focuses on recreating tulips and daffodils, but her approach can be applied to any flower.

The great thing about Botanical Watercolors is that it doesn’t ignore an important element of painting: the drawing of it all. Beyer spends time showing you how to study—how to see—a flower and sketch it. Once you’re happy with your drawing, she demonstrates how to transfer it onto watercolor paper and apply color.

Watercolor paint requires restraint and layering, as it doesn’t have the same properties as acrylic or oil paint—both allow you to spread bold colors straight from the tube. In contrast, Beyer shows you how to build watercolor slowly to give your work dimensionality and the subtlety that flowers deserve.

Spring into color when you enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Artist Victoria Beyer teaches you how to paint flowers in her online class titled, Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers.

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Over the course of an hour and a half, she covers foundational techniques for floral watercolor painting.

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Beyer focuses on recreating tulips and daffodils, but her approach can be applied to any flower.

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

The great thing about Botanical Watercolors is that it doesn’t ignore an important element of painting: the drawing of it all.

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Beyer spends time showing you how to study—how to see—a flower and sketch it.

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Once you’re happy with your drawing, she demonstrates how to transfer it onto watercolor paper and apply color.

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Botanical Watercolors Class on My Modern Met Academy

Get an introduction to the class:

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Related Articles:

This Step-by-Step Tutorial Shows You How to “Grow” Watercolor Flowers on Paper

Massive Watercolor Paintings “Bloom” on Paper Showcasing the Delicate Beauty of Flowers

Artist Reveals How to Draw Perfect Flowers in 3 Simple Steps

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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