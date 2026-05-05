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Artist Who Has Mastered Realistic Drawing Shares His Tips and Tricks in Online Classes

By Sara Barnes on May 5, 2026

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Learning to draw realistically is an artistic achievement. It demonstrates that you have the technical capabilities to translate what you see onto paper or canvas. This type of art takes a lot of practice and patience, but there are tips and tricks to simplify the process. Artist Matheus Macedo creates awe-inspiring portraiture and still life using charcoal, graphite, and colored pencils. Now, he’s sharing his knowledge with you through two classes on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

Macedo excels at breaking down a complex process into smaller steps, making realistic artwork appear less intimidating than it might seem. His class, titled Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, is a great place to start. In it, you’ll use pencil and charcoal to bring a reference photo to life. Macedo devotes a lesson to each element of the face, giving you an in-depth look at how to render everything from the eyes to hair. You’ll be amazed at what you can achieve when you break down the face like that.

“The process shown in this course is the same one I follow for all my black-and-white drawings,” Macedo explains, “so you’ll have the foundation you need to practice and achieve the best version of yourself as an artist.”

Once you’ve completed Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, dive into color. Macedo’s Colored Pencils for Beginners uses his realistic approach to guide you through the medium. You’ll learn how to blend colors, layer shading, and create highlights. The final project will have you render an apple, but the techniques translate to any subject you like.

“Colored pencils are a widely used material, but many people have no idea of all the possibilities they offer,” the artist says. “You won’t simply follow a step-by-step tutorial, but understand each of the steps and will be able to apply these techniques to any drawing you do.”

Enroll in Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy and Colored Pencils for Beginners today, only on My Modern Met Academy.

Artist Matheus Macedo is a master at realistic drawing, and now he’s sharing his tips and tricks with you.

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

His course titled Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy shows you how to use pencil and charcoal to bring a reference photo to life.

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

You’ll learn how to render every element of the human face.

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Get a peek into the class:

Once you’ve completed Realistic Portrait Drawing Made Easy, dive into color.

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Macedo’s Colored Pencils for Beginners uses his realistic approach to guide you through the medium.

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

You’ll learn how to blend colors, layer shading, and create highlights.

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Realistic Drawing by Matheus Macedo

Here’s what you can expect in the class:

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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