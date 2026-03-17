Mixed-Media or Single-Medium Art: How To Find the Style That Works for You

Two-dimensional art is ripe with possibilities, and it all starts with the type of medium you choose to work in. Whether you’re painting, drawing, or somewhere in between, what you’re working with can dictate what’s attainable when crafting an image. You don’t, however, have to stick to just one medium. Many artists choose to employ multiple types of media in their work. But what’s right for you: mixed media or a single medium? You can’t go wrong either way. Neither is better than the other; they’re just different. Let’s look at the benefits and potential challenge of each choice.

If you like diving deep into a subject, then using a single medium will give you that same sort of satisfaction. Working in this way allows you to explore the depth of the medium, find its limits, and ways in which you can manipulate it to fulfill your creative vision. This can be deeply satisfying, especially as you come to master the medium and learn the different techniques to do so. One potential drawback, however, is the limits of the material itself. Watercolor paint, for instance, will never be as opaque as acrylic and is something to keep in mind as you work.

Mixed media allows for mastery, but in a different way. Here, you’re contending with media management, and how the disparate materials react when brought together—particularly in the ways they push or limit each other. In learning this, you can add more layers and more effects, potentially allowing you to hone your creative vision. But, you’ll need to have more knowledge about media and might not master it in the same way as you would a single medium.

See what appeals to you by trying both approaches. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, has a bevy of single-media and mixed-media courses for you to enroll in. And because they are all online, you can access the courses anytime, anywhere, and as often as you like.

Two-dimensional art is ripe with possibilities, and it all starts with the type of medium you choose to work in. You can work in single or mixed media. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Working in a single medium allows you to explore the material in depth and master it. Here are some great online classes to enroll in that all focus on one medium:

Colored Pencil for Beginners

Enroll in Colored Pencil for Beginners.

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers

Enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers.

Mixed media allows for mastery, but in a different way. Here, you’re contending with media management and how the disparate materials react when brought together. Check out these online classes for learning mixed media:

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

Enroll in Mixed Media Portrait Drawing.

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Check out all of the online classes now available on My Modern Met Academy.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles :

Watercolor Painting Class Teaches You Everything You Need to Know About Selecting the Perfect Art Supplies

5 Drawing Fundamentals That Will Help You Be a Stellar Sketcher

Realism or Abstraction? You Don’t Have To Choose in This Online Art Class