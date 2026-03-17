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Mixed-Media or Single-Medium Art: How To Find the Style That Works for You

By Sara Barnes on March 17, 2026

Mixed Media Art

Two-dimensional art is ripe with possibilities, and it all starts with the type of medium you choose to work in. Whether you’re painting, drawing, or somewhere in between, what you’re working with can dictate what’s attainable when crafting an image. You don’t, however, have to stick to just one medium. Many artists choose to employ multiple types of media in their work. But what’s right for you: mixed media or a single medium? You can’t go wrong either way. Neither is better than the other; they’re just different. Let’s look at the benefits and potential challenge of each choice.

If you like diving deep into a subject, then using a single medium will give you that same sort of satisfaction. Working in this way allows you to explore the depth of the medium, find its limits, and ways in which you can manipulate it to fulfill your creative vision. This can be deeply satisfying, especially as you come to master the medium and learn the different techniques to do so. One potential drawback, however, is the limits of the material itself. Watercolor paint, for instance, will never be as opaque as acrylic and is something to keep in mind as you work.

Mixed media allows for mastery, but in a different way. Here, you’re contending with media management, and how the disparate materials react when brought together—particularly in the ways they push or limit each other. In learning this, you can add more layers and more effects, potentially allowing you to hone your creative vision. But, you’ll need to have more knowledge about media and might not master it in the same way as you would a single medium.

See what appeals to you by trying both approaches. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, has a bevy of single-media and mixed-media courses for you to enroll in. And because they are all online, you can access the courses anytime, anywhere, and as often as you like.

Two-dimensional art is ripe with possibilities, and it all starts with the type of medium you choose to work in. You can work in single or mixed media. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Mixed Media Painting

Working in a single medium allows you to explore the material in depth and master it. Here are some great online classes to enroll in that all focus on one medium:

 

Colored Pencil for Beginners

Colored Pencil Drawing

Enroll in Colored Pencil for Beginners.

 

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics

Acrylic Painting

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

 

Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers

Watercolor Painting

Enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers.

 

Mixed media allows for mastery, but in a different way. Here, you’re contending with media management and how the disparate materials react when brought together. Check out these online classes for learning mixed media:

 

Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting

Mixed Media Painting

Enroll in Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting.

 

Mixed Media Portrait Drawing

Mixed Media Painting

Enroll in Mixed Media Portrait Drawing.

 

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories

Mixed Media Painting

Enroll in Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

 

Check out all of the online classes now available on My Modern Met Academy.

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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