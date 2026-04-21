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5 Ways To Stay Motivated When You’re Learning a New Creative Skill

By Sara Barnes on April 21, 2026
Artist Working on a Painting

Photo: Rawpixel/Depositphotos

Learning something new is rarely easy—especially when it comes to art and photography. Having to combine creativity with technical proficiency is a challenge for anyone, no matter their aptitude for art. But like many things in life, sticking through the uncomfortable parts of a new endeavor is often worth it. At the very least, you’ve shown you’ve got grit and resilience, which is always a win. But getting to that place can be tough. Here are five ways to stay motivated when you’re learning a new creative skill.

Here are five ways to stay motivated when you’re learning a new creative skill.

 

Start small.

The best thing to do when you have a big goal—like learning to paint with watercolor—is to break it down into smaller steps. This makes the overall goal less overwhelming. When you portion it into smaller goals, you’ll undoubtedly have wins along the way. This will keep you motivated.

 

Embrace the suck.

In other words, accept the fact that art can be hard, and you’re likely not going to be good at it right away. There will be a period of time where you don’t like what you make, all on a path to getting better. It will pass.

 

Invest in professional resources.

While it’s possible to learn something on your own, by way of experimentation, having professional resources you can learn from and refer to is invaluable. My Modern Met Academy is a great place for that; our e-learning platform has a variety of online classes taught by expert instructors. They break down their classes into bite-sized bits so you won’t feel overwhelmed as you learn things like botanical painting, pet photography, and architectural drawing. Best of all, you can refer to the classes anytime you like, whenever it suits you.

 

Practice.

It sounds obvious, and it is. But you can’t expect to get better if you don’t put in the time. When you do, you’ll be amazed at the progress you’ll make. By carving out a bit of practice each day or week, you’re building skills and confidence. A great way to gauge is to eventually repeat the projects in your My Modern Met Academy class. You’re sure to marvel at the progress you've made.

 

Celebrate your wins, large and small.

Did you create your first painting? That’s a win. Finally complete the French knot embroidery stitch? Also a win. No matter how large or small, take a moment to pat yourself on the back. After all, you might have a big goal to meet, but so much of achieving it is about the journey along the way.

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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