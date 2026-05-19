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Here’s Your Simple Shopping List for Creating DIY Pressed Flower Art

By Sara Barnes on May 19, 2026
Pressed Flower Supplies

Photo: ela_elarts/Depositphotos

Springtime flowers are in full bloom, and so is our quest to preserve their beauty for as long as possible. The desire is innate and expressed in different ways, such as floral painting. Another option is flower pressing. With this craft, you flatten the real blooms and transform them into raw materials for one-of-a-kind works of art. Flower pressing is easily accessible; your shopping list isn’t long, and you might already have some items on hand.

Scroll down for recommended supplies. While finding them is easy, perfecting pressed flower art takes some practice. An online class is a great way to acquaint yourself with the techniques needed for it. In that case, enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art on My Modern Met Met Academy. You'll learn how to press a variety of flowers and transform the blooms into stunning botanical art.

Flower pressing materials can be divided into four categories: flowers and plant material, pressing equipment, optional but helpful items, and displays.

Pressed Flower Art

Photo: Rawpixel/Depositphotos

 

Flower and Plant Materials

Pressed Flowers

Photo: 742796988/Depositphotos

Flowers and plant materials are primarily the flowers you want to press. Some common blooms are roses, daisies, hydrangeas, and baby breath. You’ll also need scissors or pruning shears for trimming stems.

 

Pressing Equipment

Pressed Flower Art

Photo: dadamarkoko/Depositphotos

Pressing equipment isn’t inherently fancy. You can use a heavy hardback book or a dedicated flower press to flatten the blooms. Absorbent paper, such as blotting paper, is used to capture the moisture that seeps from the blooms during the pressing process, as are cotton rounds (found in the makeup aisle). Everyday printer paper is layered between pages.

 

Optional But Helpful Items

Pressed Flower Art Supplies

Photo: Kreminska/Depositphotos

Optional but helpful items are just that—not entirely necessary, but they will aid in the process. A wooden flower press, while included in pressing materials, is optional and something to invest in if you’re getting serious about the art. Silica gel packets (like the kind you receive with a pair of shoes) will help prevent mold on your flowers. Tweezers are great for handling delicate petals.

 

Displays

Pressed Flowers Class on My Modern Met Academy

This final category is for when you’re ready to turn your pressing into art. Items include picture frames and cardstock for mounting, and white craft glue and a paint brush can help your two-dimensional arrangements stay in place.

 

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Related Articles:

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Ethereal Mirrors Reflect Pretty Pressed Flowers Preserved in Resin

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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