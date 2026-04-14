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This Class Teaches You How To Paint Realistic Flowers in Watercolor (Even if You Think You Can’t)

By Sara Barnes on April 14, 2026

Botanical Watercolor Painting

With springtime flowers in full bloom, it’s hard not to be inspired by the blossoming daisies, tulips, and so much more. If you’ve ever looked at a flower and wished you could paint it, you’re not alone. Painting blooms is a great way to celebrate nature’s beauty. But where do you start? If putting pigment on paper seems like an impossible feat, it’s not. You just need the right class to show you the essential techniques. For that, enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

Over the course of an hour and a half, artist Victoria Beyer demonstrates how to create stunning flower illustrations like the masters. She does so by breaking it all down into a beginner-friendly step-by-step process. First, you’ll learn to study and draw flowers, which gives you the foundation to observe and sketch any bloom. Then, you’ll transfer the drawings onto watercolor paper and use her botanical art techniques to bring them to life. This includes layering paint to convey light and shadow, as well as fine brushwork to show the veins in the flowers. When complete, you’ll have a lifelike work of art.

“Watercolor can seem unpredictable, especially when you’re aiming for precision, but it doesn’t have to be,” Beyer says. “I’ll walk you through how to choose the right flower, observe its structure with a botanical eye, and bring it to life with rich color and delicate detail. No need to chase perfection, just a modern, vibrant approach to realism.”

Enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers on My Modern Met Academy.

With springtime flowers in full bloom, it’s hard not to be inspired by the blossoming daisies, tulips, and so much more.

Botanical Watercolor Painting

Artist Victoria Beyer creates realistic blooms using watercolor paint.

Botanical Watercolor Painting

Botanical Watercolor Painting

In her course Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers, Beyers demonstrates how to make your own flower art, step by step.

Botanical Watercolor Painting

You will learn how to observe and draw flowers.

Botanical Watercolor Painting

You will learn how to layer colors to convey the amazing floral details.

Botanical Watercolor Painting

Botanical Watercolor Painting

Botanical Watercolor Painting

Botanical Watercolor Painting

Get a peek into the class in the trailer below:

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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