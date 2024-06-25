Home / Classes / Academy

Practice Sketching Like Your Favorite Artists Through Portraiture

By Elizabeth Beiser on June 25, 2024

Art trends come and go, but no matter the era, portraits are a foundational subject for artists. As far back as 5,000 years ago, the ancient Egyptians were making portraits of their royalty and deities. Even the invention of photography couldn't keep artists from depicting faces in their works. Some of the most iconic 20th-century artists such as Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol played with portraits to redefine art itself.

There are several reasons why making portraits endures today. Humans are social by nature, and biologically compelled to find each other endlessly fascinating. There's no quicker way to build an emotional connection between a viewer and a work of art than featuring our wide range of expressions. While iPhone cameras make it easier than ever to take a selfie, a drawing or painting can expressively highlight characteristics of a subject and reveal deeper truths. Conveniently, there's never a dearth of faces to sketch, especially when it comes to self-portraiture. There's a reason why so many artists have self-portraits and its not simply vanity or egotism, but often sheer practicality. You never have to worry about getting more reference photos or accidentally insulting someone when you practice drawing your own visage.

Faces are universally are complex subject and creating a portrait can feel like a real accomplishment. However, despite their challenging aspects, there are also some basic principles that makes portraits accessible to the newest of art students. Especially with Melissa de Nobrega and My Modern Met Academy, portraiture is made simple. The artist will take you through the basics of anatomy, proportions, and shading in bite-sized lessons that demystify the practice. In her online course, titled Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You'd Like, new artists will forget any fears they have thanks to de Nobrega's clear instructions and guidelines. By the end of the class, you'll be excited to get started on your next portrait.

In the online class Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You'd Like, you'll be able practice your drawing skills like all the great artists through the centuries.

Portraits for Beginners Melissa de Nobrega

Portraits for Beginners Melissa de Nobrega

Portraits for Beginners Melissa de Nobrega

Artist Melissa de Nobrega will help you understand bone structure and how to use it to refine your portraits.

Portraits for Beginners Melissa de Nobrega

Portraits for Beginners Melissa de Nobrega

Watch to learn more about her class:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Beautiful Portraits Drawn on Vintage Maps With Brilliant Crosshatching Technique

These Drawing Tutorials Will Help You Create Realistic Portraits

3 Tips for Picking the Perfect Vista To Paint

Artist Shares Secrets of How To Draw Incredibly Realistic Portraits [Interview]

Elizabeth Beiser

Elizabeth Beiser is a Contributing Writer and Project Coordinator at My Modern Met. She has a background in American Cultural History with a special focus on Modern art and democratic community building. She received her B.A. in history, with a minor in Studio Arts, and her M.A. in history from the University of Rochester. She has worked on multiple political campaigns, as well as in non-profit operations and direct service. When she’s not writing, she’s experimenting with all varieties of arts and crafts. She also enjoys spending time with four-legged friends and exploring her hometown of Boston.
Read all posts from Elizabeth Beiser
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

4 Ways to Incorporate Hand Lettering Into Your Next Creative Project
Give Dad the Gift of Creativity When You Shop My Modern Met Academy’s Father’s Day Sale
Illustrator Teaches How To Capture Your Favorite Animals in Vibrant Colored Inks
Save 15% on All Online Art Classes During My Modern Met Academy’s Memorial Day Sale
3 Tips for Picking the Perfect Vista To Paint
5 Spring Blooms You Can Use To Make Enchanting Pressed Botanical Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mother’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Academy: Save 15% On All Creative Classes
Broaden Your Creative Skills and Save Big With Our Abstract Painting Bundle
This Online Class Lets You Dive Into the Creative Possibilities of Mixed-Media Art
4 Online Drawing Classes for Artists of All Skill Levels
Get Inspired by Talented Artists Who Teach at My Modern Met Academy
Last Chance To Save 10% on These Online Art Classes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.