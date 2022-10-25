Artist Creates “Skeleton Key” Skull Made Out of Vintage Keys

What's the first holiday motif that comes to mind when you hear the word Halloween? Is it pumpkins? Ghosts? Skulls? If your reply was the third one, you'll love the aesthetically pleasing composition that Adam Hillman shared just in time for the spooky season. We're no strangers to this visual artist's work—we've featured his colorful arrangements and his recreations of famous paintings before. But this time, he took his vision to the next level by ditching the rainbow in favor of a two-tone palette. To create his spooky skeleton, he used something that evokes an equally eerie feeling—vintage keys.

The artist ingeniously titled this composition Skeleton Key, a play on words which itself references a kind of master key with a serrated edge cut out so it can open multiple locks. Taking a look at the individual pieces that make up the big picture, one can't help but think that several of these keys belong to haunted houses of all kinds, from a shabby shack to an opulent mansion. Surely there’s a gothic tower somewhere that one of these keys can unlock?

Skeleton Key is a bit of a departure for Hillman, who is known for working with everyday objects—such as straws and clothespins—in a wide spectrum of colors. However, his care for details and clean lines shines through, no matter his chosen medium. His signature hypnotic aesthetic runs through this and other recent works, such as a geometric shape made out of colorful Q-tips and a stack of interwoven Post-It notes.

Artist Adam Hillman is getting into the spirit of spooky season in his own way.

This Halloween season, the artist has meticulously arranged dozens of vintage keys into the shape of a skull, cleverly titled Skeleton Key.

This piece is a bit of a departure for Hillman, who is better known for his colorful compositions featuring everyday objects.

He uses anything from cotton swabs and plastic straws to candy and clothespins to complete his amazing arrangements.

