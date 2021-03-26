Visually Pleasing Swim Portraits Capture the Hypnotic Symmetry of Indoor Pools

Slovakia-based artist Maria Svarbova captures the hypnotic symmetry of swimming in her series of fine art photographs. She uses indoor pools as the setting for models to pose in athletic stretches, diving stances, and swimming strokes. The result is distinct portraiture that combines the monotonous patterns of tiles with bright spot colors to evoke a retro aesthetic that at times has the vibe of a Wes Anderson film.

The reflective nature of water allows Svarbova to create mirrored images of the athletes. She amplifies this natural occurrence by manipulating photographs on the computer and digitally cloning the same individuals within a single composition. In this way, she is able to convey the movement of the sport in one photograph and devise an abstracted atmosphere that is both calm and anticipatory of what happens next.

Svarbova's photographs have been compiled in a book called Swimming Pool and Retro Future. You can learn more about her fine art photography practice by visiting her website and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Slovakia-based artist Maria Svarbova captures swimmers at indoor pools in a mesmerizing series of photographs.

She uses symmetry, repetition, and bold spot-colors to create mesmerizing compositions.

Maria Svarbova: Website | Facebook | Instagram

