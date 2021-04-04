Home / Art / Street Art

Vibrant Birds Spread Their Wings in Murals That Engulf the Sides of Buildings

By Margherita Cole on April 4, 2021
Bird Mural Art by Fio Silva

Even when it's cloudy, residents of Buenos Aires can find a piece of the blue sky in Fio Silva‘s colorful murals. The Argentian artist decorates building facades with exquisite depictions of birds soaring through windy skies and leafy foliage. “I have always liked painting organic and moving figures,” Silva tells My Modern Met. “They represent a search for meaning that I was experiencing.”

Silva enjoys painting portraits of birds because they are “so free,” and she conveys the unencumbered movements of these winged creatures through bold linework and an array of vibrant blue and green hues. Additionally, wherever the birds spread their wings, Silva adds loose leaves and flower petals that have been stirred up by the active motions.

“Although I also paint canvases and create digital illustrations, I find a lot of value in [murals] because I get to paint in a public space and share the process,” Silva adds. She intends to create more murals in Argentina in the upcoming months before traveling to Paris for an exhibition of canvas paintings in October 2021.

Scroll down to see more mural art by Silva, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

Buenos Aires-based artist Fio Silva paints building façade with colorful images of flying birds.

Bird Murals by Fio Silva
