Go “Walkies” in Style With Adidas’ New Pet Streetwear Collection

Streetwear isn’t just for us humans. Your pets can now look effortlessly cool right alongside you thanks to the new Adidas pet wear collection. After the success of its China-exclusive launch in May, the sportswear brand is back with new fall looks for your fluffy friends—because they deserve to look their best, too.

The capsule collection reinterprets classic Adidas Originals designs for pets, turning classic streetwear into practical apparel for both dogs and cats. The lineup features windbreakers, padded vests, and signature track-inspired pieces, all featuring Adidas’ iconic Three Stripes and Trefoil logo. Rounding out the collection are pet backpacks and handbags, along with matching pieces for humans.

Designed for both fashion and function, the pet pieces are water-repellent, warm, and ridiculously cute. Lightweight insulation keeps pets cozy without limiting their movement, while reflective details enhance visibility during nighttime walks. Adidas has also considered the challenges of dressing less-cooperative pets, incorporating convenient snap and zip closures to make getting them ready quick and easy.

For now, the collection is exclusive to China, and Adidas has yet to announce whether it will expand to other markets. Check out the full collection here.

