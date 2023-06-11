Home / Design / Style

Adidas Releases ‘Concha’ Shoes Celebrating the Sweet Flavors of Mexican Pan Dulce

By Regina Sienra on June 11, 2023
Adidas Superstar Concha in Wonder White

When asked about Mexican food, many people think of tacos and other tortilla-based delicacies. However, there's much more to Mexican cuisine than its savory side. Mexican sweet treats are just as delicious, and few are as popular as pan dulce, or sweet bread. Among these baked goods are conchas, a fluffy round bread topped with vanilla, chocolate, or (more rarely) strawberry. When they come out of the oven, they resemble a sea shell.  Adidas has paid tribute to these pastries with a limited edition run of Superstar Concha sneakers.

The Superstar Concha boasts a fuzzy design that looks like it just came out of the oven. The shoes come in three colors, representing their three iconic flavors—Wonder White for vanilla conchas, Cardboard for chocolate, and Icey Pink for strawberry. Adidas' signature stripes are embroidered in shiny gold as a call back to the baked dough that peeks through the sweet topping.

The connection between baked goods and timeless sneakers arises from a unique nickname. Some Mexican customers refer to Adidas Superstar as “tenis concha” (or “concha sneakers”) due to the shell-like design on its rigged toes. On top of that, one could also draw it back to a society-wide celebration of these treats, which have even inspired fashion accessories and fan art over the last few years.

Adidas Mexico first teased these limited edition sneakers on Instagram, where it posted a photo of three conchas under an Adidas sign that read, “Baked with passion.” The series was then released on May 18th, where the shoes were met with excitement and a little bit of humor. While some thought it was all a joke, others wondered if they should refer to them either as “conchaTenis” or “Adiconcha.” Others just couldn't resist making memes about how tempting the footwear looked to eat.

The Superstar Concha is exclusive to Adidas Mexico and has a price of 2,399 Mexican pesos (about $137). While many sizes have sold out, you can visit the Adidas Mexico website and keep checking for a restock. In the meantime, you can visit a local panadería and daydream about pairing your brand-new Adidas sneakers with a hot chocolate.

All images via Adidas Mexico.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
