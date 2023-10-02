Home / Entertainment

Adrian Stoica and His Dog Hurricane Win Season 18 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Regina Sienra on October 2, 2023

The winner of the 18th season of America's Got Talent was recently announced, and the coveted titled went to Adrian Stoica and his dog, Hurricane. Together, they put out a series of comedic routines that simply melted the judges' hearts. From coordinated stunts to a little acting, Hurricane proved to be not only a good girl, but a big star.

Stoica and Hurricane were crowned during the finale of the show on September 27. Earlier that night, the pair performed a routine set to Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love.” The performance seemed to pay tribute to old Hollywood, with Hurricane playing a director who seems to enjoy bossing her actor around the set. The dutiful pup gives her opinion on some costume options and takes Stoica to his dressing room before jumping behind the camera. Playing the romantic interest to a cardboard version of judge Sofía Vergara, Stoica then invites the real actress to the stage before Hurricane plays out the climax of the scene.

“That was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it,” judge Howie Mandel said, while fellow panelist Heidi Klum added, “What is not to love? Hurricane is adorable, the smartest dog I’ve ever seen. This whole thing was adorable.” Even judge Simon Cowell, who is known for being a tough critic, gave them a standing ovation. “She should be in a movie or a musical because she’s the star,” Cowell praised.

As winners, the pair got a $1 million grand prize alongside a headlining spot on the “America’s Got Talent” Presents Superstars Live show at the Luxor Theater in Las Vegas. If their funny routines are any indication, this clever dog and her human are sure to be the talk of the town.

To stay up to date with Hurricane's star-turning adventures, make sure to follow Stoica on Instagram.

