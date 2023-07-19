Australian Man and His Dog Rescued Off the Coast of Mexico After 3 Months at Sea

El día de hoy uno de nuestros buques rescató a Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, de 54 años de edad, y a su perrita “Bella” en su catamarán en el Océano Pacífico, después de 3 meses en altamar a más de 1,200 millas de tierra. @Grupomar pic.twitter.com/BSeRQRkZi4 — Antonio Guerra (@Guerra_Autrey) July 18, 2023

After three months at sea, Australian sailor Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock and his dog Bella are back on dry land. The 54-year-old was picked up by a Mexican tuna boat about 1,200 miles from land earlier this week. And while the crew described them as being in a precarious state when they were picked up, both are doing well after receiving medical treatment.

It was sheer luck that the Grupomar boat spotted the pair. Shaddock's catamaran Aloha Toa was battered by bad weather just one month into his attempt to sail from La Paz, Mexico, to French Polynesia. The storm knocked out the boat's electronics and from that point on, Shaddock and Bella were on their own.

They survived by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater until luck shined down upon them, and they were rescued. During a press conference in the Mexican port city of Manzanillo, Shaddock reflected upon his ordeal and expressed his gratitude for those who rescued him.

“To the captain and the fishing company that saved my life, what do you say? I'm just so grateful. I'm alive, and I really didn't think I'd make it.” He also added that he was feeling “really good” after being rescued.

Shaddock is on his way back to Australia and, unfortunately, had to part with Bella. His faithful companion, which he found in Mexico, will now be living with a member of the crew who rescued him. Shaddock called her “amazing” and said that he'd tried to find her a home three times previously but that she'd continued to follow him. He's eternally grateful that she survived as well.

The entire experience has given Shaddock a new lease on life. “When things get tough out there, you have to survive. And then when you get saved, you feel like you want to live.”

After three months at sea, Australian sailor Timothy Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat.

Un buque atunero de nuestra flota rescató a un náufrago australiano tras 3 meses en alta mar que se encontraba a más de 1200 millas de tierra. Gracias a la experiencia de la tripulación guiada por su Capitán Oscar Meza Oregón, recibió la atención médica, pic.twitter.com/YYJr5XH22u — Grupomar® (@Grupomar) July 18, 2023

Now he's back on land and grateful to be alive.

Watch the heartwarming moment when Shaddock is rescued.

MOMENTO EXACTO EN DONDE RESCATAN AL NAUFRAGO/ “Gracias, gracias”, así fue el momento exacto en el que una embarcación de @Grupomar rescató al ciudadano australiano Tim Shaddock y a su perrita “Bella”, quienes habían permanecido tres meses a la deriva pic.twitter.com/bKiHkeA1jK — David Monroy (@DavidMonroyMx) July 19, 2023

h/t: [Yahoo!]

Related Articles :

Heroic Sherpa Rescues a Hiker From a Crevasse on Mt. Everest

Nigerian Man Survives Three Days Underwater After Boat Capsizes

Fishermen Rescue Arctic Fox Stranded on Floating Iceberg and Nurse It Back to Health

Missing Hiker Rescued After Man on Twitter Found His Location From a Photo of His Feet

Dolphins Alert Rescue Crew To Save a Lost Swimmer Who Was Stranded at Sea for 12 Hours