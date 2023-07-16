Home / Animals / Dogs

Sweet Boy Stops to Hug Every Stray Dog He Passes on His Way to School

By Regina Sienra on July 16, 2023
Screenshots of video showing a boy hugging a dog on the street

Photo: Screenshot from Facebook

Many people's routines would vastly improve if they got to hug a dog on their way to work or school. A boy named Ibrahim is leading by example, and in doing so, he has warmed the hearts of thousands around the globe. In a moving video posted on Facebook, the kid is seen stopping on his way to school to embrace a couple of stray dogs in Grozny, Chechnya.

The 30-second clip is a powerful statement of a boy's love for all canines. Filmed in 2021 by a resident in a nearby building, the footage begins with the boy giving a dog a hug, and petting the pooch's friend with a smile on his face. After walking away, Ibrahim seems to change his mind and quickly retraces his steps to give the first dog an even longer, tender embrace.

The sweetest aspect of this is that Ibrahim thinks no one is watching, and he’s just being his truest, most loving self. It is unclear if this is the first time he encountered the dogs, or if he knows their story and believes they could use a hug on a chilly morning. Whatever the case, his love for the creatures is palpable.

For those who know Ibrahim, this is just another example of his goodness. “I saw the video. That’s Ibrahim,” Katerina, a friend of Ibrahim’s family, told The Dodo. “He goes to school with my daughter and helps her carry her bag. He’s a very kind boy.”

If there's one take away from Ibrahim's actions, it is that something as simple as a hug can brighten someone's day—and it goes both ways. You never know how many people you may be inspiring by simply sharing your love with the world.

In a moving video, a boy named Ibrahim is seen stopping on his way to school to embrace a couple of stray dogs.

Screenshots of video showing a boy hugging a dog on the street

Photo: Screenshot from Facebook

Recorded in 2021, the video is a powerful statement of a boy's love for all canines. You can watch it below.

h/t: [The Dodo]

Related Articles:

10-Year-Old Girl Survives 18 Hours in a Blizzard Thanks to the Warmth of a Stray Dog

This Super-Friendly Corgi Loves Giving Hugs To His Favorite Dogs on Walks

Newlyweds Adopt the Friendly Stray Dog that Crashed Their Wedding

Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Stuffed Unicorn Finds Fur-Ever Home With His Plushie Pal

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Shelter Cat Gives a “Making Biscuits” Massage to Blind Dog Who Needs All the Love
Boy Helps Dogs Get Adopted by Giving Them Baths During His Free Time
Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad
Dog Owner Pays Tribute to “Goodest of Good Boys” With Box of Free Tennis Balls at the Beach
Border Collie Missing After Car Crash Is Found on a Farm Herding Sheep
Service Therapy Dog Is Given “Dogtorate” by University of Maryland Baltimore

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted
Adorable “Buddy Holly” Crowned Winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show
Adorable Needle Felted Pup Portraits Burst From Picture Frames Into Real Life
Loving Pet Parent Builds a Tennis Ball Catapult So His Pup Can Always Play Fetch
Dog Mom Is Shocked to Watch Her Freshly Groomed Pup Descend Into Giant Mud Puddle
Family Adopts “Unicorn” Dog With Bump On Her Head

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.