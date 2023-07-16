Sweet Boy Stops to Hug Every Stray Dog He Passes on His Way to School

Many people's routines would vastly improve if they got to hug a dog on their way to work or school. A boy named Ibrahim is leading by example, and in doing so, he has warmed the hearts of thousands around the globe. In a moving video posted on Facebook, the kid is seen stopping on his way to school to embrace a couple of stray dogs in Grozny, Chechnya.

The 30-second clip is a powerful statement of a boy's love for all canines. Filmed in 2021 by a resident in a nearby building, the footage begins with the boy giving a dog a hug, and petting the pooch's friend with a smile on his face. After walking away, Ibrahim seems to change his mind and quickly retraces his steps to give the first dog an even longer, tender embrace.

The sweetest aspect of this is that Ibrahim thinks no one is watching, and he’s just being his truest, most loving self. It is unclear if this is the first time he encountered the dogs, or if he knows their story and believes they could use a hug on a chilly morning. Whatever the case, his love for the creatures is palpable.

For those who know Ibrahim, this is just another example of his goodness. “I saw the video. That’s Ibrahim,” Katerina, a friend of Ibrahim’s family, told The Dodo. “He goes to school with my daughter and helps her carry her bag. He’s a very kind boy.”

If there's one take away from Ibrahim's actions, it is that something as simple as a hug can brighten someone's day—and it goes both ways. You never know how many people you may be inspiring by simply sharing your love with the world.

