Adorable “Buddy Holly” Crowned Winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Westminster Kennel Club (@westminsterkennelclub)

All dogs are good boys (and girls), but a particular pup has risen above the rest. Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, has been named Best in Show at the 2023 Westminster Dog Show. The pooch's victory also marked a first for the contest, as it was the first time a dog of this breed was crowned the winner in the 147-year history of the pageant.

Six-year-old Buddy Holly beat 2,500 pups of 210 breeds on his way to the top spot. “I never thought a PBGV would do this,” admits handler and co-owner Janice Hayes. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him.”

Before being named Best in Show, Buddy Holly won the Hound group competition, which earned him a spot in the finalists. The runner-up was Rummie, a fluffy Pekingese that got the top spot of the Toy group. The other finalists were Ribbon the Australian shepherd from the Herding group; Monty the giant schnauzer, winner of the Working group; Trouble the American Staffordshire terrier from the Terrier group; Cider the English setter, from the Sporting group; and Winston the French bulldog, winner of the Non-sporting group (who also came pretty close to being named champion last year).

This year, the Westminster Dog Show was held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Queens, New York. The pageant also included dock diving, obedience, and agility competitions. A border collie named Truant took home the title of 2023 Masters Agility Champion, while Baker, a golden retriever from Cannon Falls, Minnesota, won the 2023 Westminster Masters Obedience Championship.

As for Buddy Holly, his handler is happy that now that the show is over, he now gets to go back to being a dog. Before going home, he posed for hundreds of pictures and enjoyed luxurious lunches with the chill demeanor of a veteran rockstar. “He just screams PBGV,” Hayes says. “They're just very independent but very charming and just silly. Their goal is to make you laugh every day.”

Buddy Holly, a petit basset griffon Vendéen, has been named Best in Show at the 2023 Westminster Dog Show.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Westminster Kennel Club (@westminsterkennelclub)

The pooch's victory also marked a first for the contest, as it was the first time a dog of this breed was crowned the winner in the 147-year history of the pageant.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Westminster Kennel Club (@westminsterkennelclub)

“Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him,” says handler and co-owner Janice Hayes.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Westminster Kennel Club (@westminsterkennelclub)

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [Yahoo Sports]

Related Articles:

Dog Mom Is Shocked to Watch Her Freshly Groomed Pup Descend Into Giant Mud Puddle

Bayley the Adorable Dog Looks Like a Real-Life Snoopy

Family Adopts “Unicorn” Dog With Bump On Her Head

Over 100 Golden Retrievers Will Honor Boston Marathon’s Official Dog, Spencer, Day Before Race