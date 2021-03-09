Home / Art / Installation

Massive Macramé Installations Drape 37 Feet Across a Beautiful Getaway in Bali

By Arnesia Young on March 9, 2021
Agnes Hansella Macrame Art Installation Bali

The ancient art of macramé has resurfaced as a very popular art form in recent years. Knotting thread and rope to produce textile materials, the craft captivates buyers and DIYers alike. Artists have also taken to this particular form of fiber art, seeking out unique ways to push the craft past its conventional boundaries. Jakarta-based fiber artist Agnes Hansella has sought to do the same since teaching herself the art of macramé in 2017. One of her most recent projects—a trilogy of tremendous macramé installations in Bali—is a testament to that endeavor.

Entitled Mountain, Ocean, and Sunset, the three macramé art installations reflect the natural surroundings of the seaside structure in Jimbaran, where they now hang. Each knotted masterpiece spans more than 37 feet wide. Together, they comprise a variety of asymmetrical patterns that imitate the natural phenomena of coastal birds, gentle waves, and twisting coral. The installations were commissioned by Flowerbloom Studio, who also supplied a small team to aide Hansella with the installation. Working over a period of 12 days, they were able to complete the three intricate pieces from start to finish.

“I was never good with drawing pictures, so the finished design is mostly something I came up with on location,” Hansella explains. “I change them a lot based on my instinct and situation. With macramé techniques, the ropes have their own will and character so as the artist I follow them and see what can and can not work.”

To see more of Agnes Hansella’s work, visit the artist’s website or follow her on Instagram. Scroll down to see more images of her incredible seaside art installations in Bali.

Agnes Hansella Macrame Art Installation BaliAgnes Hansella Macrame Art Installation BaliAgnes Hansella Macrame Art Installation Bali

Agnes Hansella Macrame Art Installation BaliAgnes Hansella Macrame Art Installation BaliAgnes Hansella Macrame Art Installation Bali

