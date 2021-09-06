Home / Technology

Boston Dynamics Robot Learns Impressive Parkour Moves Including Backflips

By Claudicet Pena on September 6, 2021
Atlas Robot Doing Parkour Moves

Engineering and robotics design company Boston Dynamics is known for its impressively dextrous robots, and the team continues to wow people around the world with its latest releases. Now, the company’s much loved Atlas model is being pushed to its limits to discover the next generation of mobility, perception, and athletic intelligence. It has recently learned some impressive parkour moves—a sport of moving through obstacles—including jumping, running along uneven platforms, and backflips.

It took about a month of training to turn Atlas into the hardcore parkour sensation it is today. The 5-foot-tall, 190-pound robot has an on-board battery, RGB cameras and depth sensors, along with three built-in computers. Training Atlas to perform parkour sequences came with countless tumbles. However, each fall helped the AI build a more concrete understanding of the course and how best to master it. “It can be frustrating sometimes the robots crash a lot,” said Atlas Controls Lead Benjamin Stephens. “It's not the robot just magically deciding to do parkour. It's kind of a choreographed routine much like a skateboard video or a parkour video where it's an athlete who has practiced these moves dozens or hundreds of times even to get to that high level that exciting capability. So we are kind of doing the same thing here with Atlas, exploring how to push it to its limits.”

Boston Dynamics Humanoid Robot

By training Atlas to maneuver its way through difficult courses, Boston Dynamics is developing new movements inspired by human behaviors and pushing the humanoid robot to new heights. After all that hard work and dedication, the engineers at Boston Dynamics can sit back and reap the benefits. For the first time, the Atlas robots completed the complex obstacle course nearly flawlessly.

Scroll down to watch the full video, and follow Boston Dynamics on YouTube and Instagram to see what else these robots can do.

Watch how Boston Dynamics continues to push the boundaries of robotics with their Atlas robots performing parkour.

Want to learn more about what goes on inside the lab? Watch how Atlas works.

Boston Dynamics: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Twisted Sifter]

All images via Boston Dynamics.

Related Articles:

This 2-Acre Vertical Farm Is Managed by AI and Robots and Uses 99% Less Land

Japan’s 60-Foot-Tall ‘Gundam’ Robot Can Now Walk, Kneel, and Turn Its Head

World’s First Space Hotel Will Have Artificial Gravity and Open in 2025

Boston Dynamics Robots Celebrate New Year With Choreographed Dance to “Do You Love Me?”

Claudicet Pena

Claudicet Pena is a Contributing Writer and Project Manager for My Modern Met. In 2005, she attended the Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University where she studied Business and Marketing. Later in her career, she found herself teaching yoga and meditation full-time, earning the title “Best Yoga Teacher 2016” by Best Self Atlanta Magazine. Claudicet is currently based in Boston, combining her passions for art, writing, and business development. As a creative at heart, she devotes time to her own outlets of yoga, meditation, writing, drawing, and painting. Claudicet also shares her love of arts & culture with her daughter as they explore the city and travel abroad. Explore along with them on Instagram: @claudipena.
Read all posts from Claudicet Pena
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures
10 Calming Creative Apps for Anxious Minds To De-Stress
‘Proximity Dress’ Designed for Social Distancing Expands When Someone Gets Too Close
Japanese Researchers Break Internet Speed Record With 319Tbps Data Transfer
Environmentally Friendly ‘Airlander’ Could Be the Future of Zero-Carbon Air Travel
Amazing App Uses AI Tech to Scan Your LEGO Piles and Suggest Things You Can Build

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Zaha Hadid Architects Slated to Design New Hyperloop System in Italy
Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists
These Floating Power Grids Can Power 80,000 Homes
Portals Installed 376 Miles Apart Let People Interact With Each Other in Real Time
Zimbabwe Was Not on Google Maps Until a Photographer Volunteered to Capture the Street View
Virgin Galactic Unveils Its Spaceship III, Bringing Us One Step Closer to Space Tourism

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.