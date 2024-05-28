Home / Art

Miniature Artist Transforms Household Objects Into Tiny Scenes Full of Whimsy and Wonder

By Regina Sienra on May 28, 2024

Miniature Calendar art project by Tatsuya Tanaka of mini figure cellist playing a cello that is actually a leaf

Artist Tatsuya Tanaka continues to immerse us in the whimsical world of his creative miniatures. Having devoted himself to building these tiny scenes every single day for the last 13 years, his creations are as exciting and fresh as ever. As charming as his miniature art is, the true beauty of his ongoing art project lies in his materials of choice. Tanaka uses household objects—from ordinary white bread to a simple wallet—to breathe life into these little worlds.

Tanaka's miniature compositions are part of his never-ending Miniature Calendar, a project that has seen him create a new scene with household objects and tiny people daily since 2011. His images are influenced by anything from pop culture and world events to seasons and holidays. Lately, his feed has taken great inspiration from spring with cherry blossoms appearing in many of his leisurely compositions—including one of bikers by a riverbank and another of a serene carriage ride by a sakura tree. He also celebrated Star Wars Day with an R2-D2 sauce dispenser and Mother's Day with a heart bouquet.

Despite his use of everyday objects, Tanaka's miniature scenes exude a sense of wonder and adventure. In some of his latest creations, his tiny characters visit a spoon-based waterpark, take a brush boat to go dolphin-watching, and play a game of table tennis on a deck of cards. And since leisure is enhanced by a little culture, his cleverly crafted images take us to a jazz concert lit up by the pages of a book. And he has another music-themed piece where a piano is made out of a cassette tape. His imagination is limitless!

Pop culture is also a massive element of Tanaka's work. He recently included some beloved characters from Japanese productions, like Dragon Ball and Studio Ghibli. In one of his most clever recreations, Chihiro from Spirited Away rides the train; but if you look closely, the windows are actually made out of blue eyeshadow. Meanwhile, Nobi from Doraemon cries with the help of two slices of onion; and the golden details of Dragon Ball‘s prideful Vegeta‘s suit are actually pieces of tortilla chips.

To stay up to date with Tanaka's creations, make sure to follow him on Instagram.

Artist Tatsuya Tanaka continues to immerse us in the whimsical world of his creative miniatures.

Miniature Calendar art project by Tatsuya Tanaka of mini figures playing table tennis on a deck of cards

Miniature Calendar art project by Tatsuya Tanaka of a mini figure of a young woman riding a bicycle that is actually a cassette tape

Having devoted himself to building these tiny scenes every day for the last 13 years, his creations are as exciting and fresh as ever.

Miniature depicting a desert scene on a slice of bread

As charming as his miniature art is, the true beauty of this ongoing art project lies in his choice of using household objects.

Miniature depicting a brush

Miniature depicting musicians playing on casettes

Tanaka's miniature compositions are part of his never-ending Miniature Calendar, a project that has seen him create a new scene with household objects and tiny people daily since 2011.

Miniature depicting musicians playing under the limelight made out of a book

Miniature Calendar art project by Tatsuya Tanaka of a mini figure playing a piano made of an oven mitt

Miniature depicting a scientist looking through the microscope

Miniature depicting a carriage made out of clips

Miniature depicting a riverfront made out of chocolate

Miniature depicting a bride and groom

Miniature depicting a beach scene with spoons

Miniature depicting a seal made out of toothpaste

Pop culture is also a massive element of Tanaka's work.

He recently included some beloved characters of Japanese productions, like Dragon Ball and Studio Ghibli.

Miniature Calendar art project by Tatsuya Tanaka of Ryu and Ken shooting fireballs that are actually Japanese snacks

Miniature depicting a scene from Spirited Away using a an eye shadow palette

Tatsuya Tanaka: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tatsuya Tanaka.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Enchanting Miniature Scenes Every Single Day for Over 12 Years

Creative Artist Uses Her Hand as the Canvas for Paintings With Tiny Figures

Tiny Figurines Occupy Charming Miniature Worlds Built With Everyday Objects

Artist Arranges Miniature ‘Star Wars’ Scenes Using Ordinary Everyday Objects

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Polish Museum Gets Mysterious Package in the Mail With Missing Tiles From the 17th Century
Artist Creates Dreamy Miniature Portals To Other Worlds
Monet Painting Sells For $38.4 Million in New York
Artist Recreates the Surface of the Moon in Stunning Bas-Relief Artworks
Man Trolls Officials Who Told Him to Hide His Boat by Having a Realistic Mural Painted on His New Fence
Original Banksy Worth $100K Is Being Sold Alongside 299 Fake Replicas for $500 Each in Art Stunt

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spain’s Prado Museum Rediscovers Lost Caravaggio Painting and Will Exhibit Soon
Artist Uses Pop Culture Paper Cutouts to Make the World Around Him a Lot More Fun
Artist Uses Household Items to Brilliantly Recreate Masterpieces From Art History
Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama Was the Top-Selling Contemporary Artist of 2023
Museum Fires Employee for Hanging His Own Painting in an Exhibition
Master Screen Printer Chuck Sperry Solo Show To Open in New York

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.