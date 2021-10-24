Home / Art

Creative Portraits Merge Disney Characters With Their Real Voice Actors

By Margherita Cole on October 24, 2021
Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Kristen Bell is the voice actress for Anna from “Frozen” (Crystal Ro | Instagram)

Most Disney characters are instantly recognizable for their unique costumes and hairstyles. However, it's their iconic voices that truly bring the characters to life. Artist and writer Crystal Ro merges the designs of animated princesses, princes, and other heroes with their real-life voice actors in a whimsical series of illustrations.

These mash-ups include Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled, and even Woody and Buzz from Toy Story. Ro keeps the same basic design of the character, including their clothing and color palette, and adds the face of their voice actor. As a result, it looks as though the actor or actress is the real-life version of the Disney character.

“Creating Disney mash-up art is something I've been doing for several years now,” she tells My Modern Met. “There's a HUGE sense of nostalgia tied in with their movies—whether you grew up watching Disney movies from the 60s or the 2000s—rewatching these movies reminds us all of better times. So, pair that sense of nostalgia and happiness with creative minds… and you get mashups and fan art!”

In addition to combining Disney characters with their voice actors, Ro has also made a series featuring Baby Yoda as different Disney princesses, and another series in which actor Keanu Reeves is drawn as the prince from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, and more. “There's A LOT of other fun and great Disney mash-up art out there on the internet, and mine is just a small part of that,” she adds. “I'm constantly inspired by all the other amazing artwork I see out there!”

Scroll down to see more Disney mash-ups by Ro and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

Artist and writer Crystal Ro creates amazing mash-ups of Disney characters and their real-life voice actors.

Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Idina Menzel is the voice actress for Elsa from “Frozen” (Crystal Ro | Instagram)

Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Mandy Moore is the voice actress for Rapunzel in “Tangled” (Crystal Ro | Instagram)

Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Zachary Levi is the voice actor for Flynn Rider in “Tangled” (Crystal Ro | Instagram)

Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Kelly McDonald is the voice actress for Merida from “Brave” (Crystal Ro | Instagram)

Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Emma Thompson is the voice actress for Queen Elinor from “Brave” Crystal Ro | Instagram

Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Tom Hanks is the voice actor for Woody from “Toy Story” (Crystal Ro | Instagram)

Disney Mash-Ups by Crystal Ro

Tim Allen is the voice actor for Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story” (Crystal Ro | Instagram)

Ro also has a series of illustrations that depict Baby Yoda as a Disney Princess:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crystal Ro (@crystalro)

And a series featuring Keanu Reeves as Disney princes:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crystal Ro (@crystalro)

Crystal Ro: Website | Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Crystal Ro.

