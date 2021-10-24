Most Disney characters are instantly recognizable for their unique costumes and hairstyles. However, it's their iconic voices that truly bring the characters to life. Artist and writer Crystal Ro merges the designs of animated princesses, princes, and other heroes with their real-life voice actors in a whimsical series of illustrations.

These mash-ups include Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled, and even Woody and Buzz from Toy Story. Ro keeps the same basic design of the character, including their clothing and color palette, and adds the face of their voice actor. As a result, it looks as though the actor or actress is the real-life version of the Disney character.

“Creating Disney mash-up art is something I've been doing for several years now,” she tells My Modern Met. “There's a HUGE sense of nostalgia tied in with their movies—whether you grew up watching Disney movies from the 60s or the 2000s—rewatching these movies reminds us all of better times. So, pair that sense of nostalgia and happiness with creative minds… and you get mashups and fan art!”

In addition to combining Disney characters with their voice actors, Ro has also made a series featuring Baby Yoda as different Disney princesses, and another series in which actor Keanu Reeves is drawn as the prince from Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, and more. “There's A LOT of other fun and great Disney mash-up art out there on the internet, and mine is just a small part of that,” she adds. “I'm constantly inspired by all the other amazing artwork I see out there!”

Scroll down to see more Disney mash-ups by Ro and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest projects.

Artist and writer Crystal Ro creates amazing mash-ups of Disney characters and their real-life voice actors.

Ro also has a series of illustrations that depict Baby Yoda as a Disney Princess:

And a series featuring Keanu Reeves as Disney princes:

